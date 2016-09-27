Police searching for Ben Needham have found "the odd piece of fabric" on the site where the toddler disappeared that are of potential interest in the search operation.

The discovery comes after a new search investigation was launched on Monday on a stretch of farmland in the island of Kos, where Ben went missing 25 years ago.

Detective Inspector Jon Cousins, who is leading the operation, said the items were in the process of being analysed.

He said: “We found, as expected, a vast number of bones yesterday. Each one was examined immediately, and each one was discounted there and then as being an animal bone.

“There are some other items that are of slight interest - the odd piece of fabric. That is being analysed and looked at, but there is slight interest. Everything is being carefully looked at.”

Twenty-one-month-old Ben, from Sheffield, vanished while on holiday with his grandparents in Kos from a stretch of farmland Irakles, where his grandfather was helping to renovate a run-down building.

Over the years there have been a number of possible sightings and a range of theories about what happened to the youngster, who would now be 26.

Earlier this year, South Yorkshire Police announced they had received extra funding from the Home Office to help in the search.

A 19-strong team of Yorkshire Police officers, forensic specialists, digger teams and an archeologist are currently excavating the site.