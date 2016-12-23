A Libyan plane has landed in Malta in what appears to be a “potential hijack situation”.

The passenger plane with around 118 people on board was on an internal flight in Libya.

“Informed of potential hijack situation of a Libya internal flight diverted to Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by,” wrote Jospeh Muscat, Malta’s Prime Minister, on Twitter.

Reports suggested one hijacker was on board the plane claiming to be in possession of a hand grenade, according to Maltese media.

The hijacker has reportedly claimed he is pro-Gaddafi and said he was willing to let passengers go apart from the crew if his demands were met.

Earlier reports suggested two hijackers had threatened to bomb the plane.

The plane is an Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320, believed to have been on its way from Sebha in south west Libya to the capital Tripoli.

Muammar Gaddafi, the former Prime Minister of Libya commonly known as Colonel Gaddafi, died in 2011.

"We think there's been an unlawful interference at our airport. All emergency police in the have been dispatched to the site [where the plane has landed]. At the moment we don't have information on what is happening on board," a spokesperson for Malta International Airport told The Independent.

According to the Times of Malta, the plane's engines were still running and it was surrounded by soldiers, but no one is yet believed to have approached the plane.

More follows...