Romania has repealed a decree decriminalising some corruption offences after days of mass protest.

"The decree was scrapped," a government official told Reuters, adding that an official statement would be released soon.

Yesterday Romania's Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said he would hold an emergency meeting to scrap the decree, which sparked the biggest protests in Romania since the end of communism in 1989.

“I don't want to divide Romania... Romania in this moment seems broken in two,” Mr Grindeanu said.

