The pro-Vladimir Putin party United Russia is set to win the country's election after topping exit polls.

The Russian Electoral Commission has said first results indicate the party will win the parliamentary election.

The preliminary count indicated the party has won with 44 per cent of the vote.

The Liberal Democrat Party received just 18 per cent of the vote, the polls suggested.

Less than 7 per cent of the ballots have been counted so far.

Vladimir Putin is not a member of any party but has enjoyed support from United Russia previously. The party's leader Dmitry Medvedev, who is also Russian Prime Minister, is a Putin loyalist.

The vote is being perceived by many as a litmus test for Mr Putin's expected presidential campaign in 2018.

Speaking at United Russia's headquarters after the exit polls were announced, Mr Putin said he views the early results as a vote of confidence. He said "things are tough" but the electorate could see the party's politicians "are really working hard even though it doesn't always work".

More follows