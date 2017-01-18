Russia is 'tearing down' world order, US ambassador to UN says in final speech

Russia is engaging in aggressive and destabilising actions that are "tearing down" the world order, Samantha Power said in her last major speech as US ambassador to the United Nations.

Ms Power said Russia has taken "one aggressive and destabilising action after another" and called for the US to maintain its sanctions on Moscow and support the Nato alliance, which US President-elect Donald Trump has criticised.

Speaking to the Atlantic Council, a Washington, DC, think tank, Ms Power cited Russia's intervention in Ukraine, support of the Syrian government in the country's civil war and efforts to influence elections in the US and other democracies.

"Russia's actions are not standing up a new world order," she concluded. "They are tearing down the one that exists."

In pictures: Russian air strikes in Syria







19 show all In pictures: Russian air strikes in Syria



































1/19 Syrian boys cry following Russian air strikes on the rebel-held Fardous neighbourhood of the northern embattled Syrian city of Aleppo Getty

2/19 Russian defense ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov speaks to the media in Moscow, Russia. Konashenkov strongly warned the United States against striking Syrian government forces and issued a thinly-veiled threat to use Russian air defense assets to protect them AP

3/19 Syrians wait to receive treatment at a hospital following Russian air strikes on the rebel-held Fardous neighbourhood of the northern embattled Syrian city of Alepp Getty

4/19 Russian Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov speaks at a briefing in the Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia. Antonov said the Russian air strikes in Syria have killed about 35,000 militants, including about 2,700 residents of Russia AP

5/19 Jameel Mustafa Habboush, receives oxygen from civil defence volunteers, known as the white helmets, as they rescue him from under the rubble of a building following Russian air strikes on the rebel-held Fardous neighbourhood of the northern embattled Syrian city of Aleppo Getty

6/19 Civil defence members rest amidst rubble in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria Reuters

7/19 A girl carrying a baby inspects damage in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria Reuters

8/19 Civilians and civil defence members look for survivors at a site damaged after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria Reuters

9/19 Civilians and civil defence members carry an injured woman on a stretcher at a site damaged after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria Reuters

10/19 Volunteers from Syria Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, help civilians after Russia carried out its first airstrikes in Syria

11/19 The aftermath of Russian airstrike in Talbiseh, Syria

12/19 Smoke billows from buildings in Talbiseh, in Homs province, western Syria, after airstrikes by Russian warplanes AP

13/19 Russian Air Forces carry out an air strike in the ISIS controlled Al-Raqqah Governorate. Russia's KAB-500s bombs completely destroy the Liwa al-Haqq command unit

14/19 Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy firing Kalibr cruise missiles against remote Isis targets in Syria Â© TASS/ITAR-TASS Photo/Corbis

15/19 Russia claimed it hit eight Isis targets, including a "terrorist HQ and co-ordination centre" that was completely destroyed

16/19 A video grab taken from the footage made available on the Russian Defence Ministry's official website, purporting to show an airstrike in Syria

17/19 A release from the Russian defence ministry purportedly showing targets in Syria being hit

18/19 Russia launched air strikes in war-torn Syria, its first military engagement outside the former Soviet Union since the occupation of Afghanistan in 1979. Russian warplanes carried out strikes in three Syrian provinces along with regime aircraft as Putin seeks to steal US President Barack Obama's thunder by pushing a rival plan to defeat Isis militants in Syria

19/19 Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy firing Kalibr cruise missiles against remote Isis targets in Syria, a thousand kilometres away. The targets include ammunition factories, ammunition and fuel depots, command centres, and training camps Â© TASS/ITAR-TASS Photo/Corbis

She said Moscow has repeatedly used a "deny and lie" strategy to evade responsibility for misdeeds on the international stage.

Discussing Mr Trump's suggestion in an interview with The Sunday Times that he will consider ending sanctions on Russia in return for a nuclear arms reduction deal, Ms Power urged against lifting US sanctions too quickly.

"Easing punitive measures on the Russian government when they haven't changed their behaviour will only embolden Russia," she said.

Trump's advisor suggests Obama's sanctions against Russia are to 'box in' the incoming President

She also urged Mr Trump to continue supporting Nato, after he said the alliance was "obsolete" because it had not defended against terror attacks.

Ms Power also cited repeated allegations made by US intelligence analysts of an attack to disrupt the US election through hacking and misinformation.

"I know some have said that this focus on Russia is simply the party that lost the recent presidential election being 'sore losers,"' she said, "but it should worry every American that a foreign government interfered in our democratic process."

Additional reporting by Reuters