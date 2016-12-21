Turkish prosecutors ask why Russian ambassador assassin was not captured alive

Turkish prosecutors are reportedly investigating why the policeman who assassinated Russia's envoy to Turkey was not captured alive.

Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov was shot in the back as he gave a speech at an Ankara art gallery on Monday.

His killer was named by the Turkish interior minister as Mevlut Mert Altintas, a 22-year-old policeman, who shouted "Don't forget Aleppo, Syria" during the shooting.

Russian ambassador to Turkey fatally shot at exhibition

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said prosecutors were investigating why Turkish special forces, which stormed the gallery after the killing, did not take Altintas alive.

Initial findings suggest he continued to fire at police officers, shouting: "You cannot capture me alive!" Anadolu reported.

The officers shot Altintas in the legs, but he continued to return fire while crawling on the ground, the agency said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has defended the police actions.

"There is some speculation about why he wasn't captured alive. Look what happened in Besiktas when they tried to capture an attacker alive," Mr Erdogan told reporters, referring to twin bombings this month outside the stadium of Istanbul's Besiktas football team.

1/13 The unnamed gunman gestures after shooting the Russian Ambassador to Turkey AP

2/13 The gunman opened fire at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey AP

3/13 Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was delivering a speech when the gunman opened fire AP

4/13 The gunman addressed the room after shooting the Russian Ambassador AP

5/13 The gunman spoke in Arabic after opening fire on the Russian ambassador to Turkey AP

6/13 The gunman stands over the body of Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey AP

7/13 People in the art gallery react moments after the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was shot dead AP

8/13 Turkish police secure the area near the art gallery where Andrei Karlov was shot REUTERS

9/13 The gunman reportedly shouted "Aleppo" and "revenge" after shooting Mr Karlov dead AFP/Getty Images

10/13 The gunman stands over the body of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov AP

11/13 The gunman, a Turkish policeman, can be seen standing behind the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, before he opened fire AP

12/13 An ambulance leaves the area near the art gallery where the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was shot dead REUTERS

13/13 Guests leave as the gunman holds his weapon behind them AFP/Getty

Around 11 people have been detained in connection with the attack, including Altintas' parents, sister, three other relatives and his roommate.

Anadolu said investigators were also trying to determine whether anyone from the Russian Embassy may have providd the gunman with informaiton about Mr Karlov.

Mr Erdogan told reporters that Turkey's intelligence agency was also looking into Altintas' possible foreign connections, saying there were "certain clues" indicating overseas links. He did not elaborate.

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus, speaking to Turkish state television TRT, also said the gunman is not believed to have acted alone.

"This is not an ordinary attack that was conducted by a lone man," Mr Kurtulmus said. "There are some people who directed [him] behind the scenes, who led him into carry out such a plan, who wanted to obtain political gains."

"Those who are behind this pawn wanted to disrupt... Turkish-Russian relations in an irreparable way. But they won't succeed," he added.

Additional reporting by agencies