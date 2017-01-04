The attacker who killed at least 39 people in a shooting at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Eve has been identified, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

Mevlut Cavusoglu did not name the suspect, who remains at large, in a televised interview with Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu on Wednesday.

Turkish police conducted a series of raids in the Aegean port city of Izmir overnight on Tuesday, arresting five men thought to have links to terror group Isis, but did not catch the perpetrator of the seven-minute long massacre in Istanbul's Reina nightclub.

The gunman is thought to have been living in Izmir with his wife and children for three weeks before going to Istanbul to carry out the attack. It is believed he was previously based in Konya, in the centre of the country.

At least twenty people have been detained in connection to the attack so far, including two people of foreign nationality who were arrested at Istanbul's Ataturk airport on Tuesday.

Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack, which wounded 70 more people, several of whom are still in a critical condition.

Most of those killed were foreigners from Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Israel and Syria.

