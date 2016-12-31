Vladimir Putin has admitted that 2016 was a “difficult year” but said he hopes that he and Russia can be more successful in 2017.

In a speech shown across the country, he said that the challenges faced by normal Russians had “united us”.

"The main thing is: we believe in ourselves, in our abilities, in our country,” the Russian President said. "We are working, working successfully and are accomplishing a lot.”

He called Russia a “huge, unique and beautiful country”, and hoped that those things would allow 2017 to bring “peace and prosperity to our great motherland Russia”.

Throughout 2016, Russia emerged as one of the most important countries in world affairs. That came as a result of an expanded presence supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and ensuing tensions and collaboration with Turkey, as well as the continuing conflict in Ukraine.

Its government was also accused of interfering in the US election in support of Donald Trump, causing the US to expel 35 of its diplomats in punishment for alleged cyber attacks as relations plummeted.

Russia’s ambassador to Turkey was shot dead shortly before Christmas, and days later a Russian military plane crashed into the Black Sea and killed everyone on board.

But Mr Putin said that there might be some seasonal magic coming in 2017, able to dispel the problems.

"Each of us may become something of a magician on the night of the New Year," he said in a short televised address broadcast in the closing minutes of 2016 in each of Russia's 11 time zones.

"To do this we simply need to treat our parents with love and gratitude, take care of our children and families, respect our colleagues at work, nurture our friendships, defend truth and justice, be merciful and help those who are in need of support. This is the whole secret."

New Year’s Eve, rather than Christmas, is when Russians traditionally give gifts. The country’s big cities are also lit up with special decorations and lights, and the Moscow subway runs a special holiday train that includes lights and artificial greenery.

One rider, Alexander Pisaryev, echoed Mr Putin’s sentiments. "I wish for the next year to better than this," he said.

Additional reporting by agencies