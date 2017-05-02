The leader of al-Qaeda’s forces in Yemen has said his fighters have worked with government-allied factions in the civil war towards their common goal of ousting Houthi rebels.

Qasim al-Rimi, who has led the branch of the global jihadist movement known as al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (Aqap) since his predecessor was killed in 2015, told the group’s media arm al-Malahem on Sunday that his followers were de facto aligned with an array of forces in the complex conflict.

“We fight alongside all Muslims in Yemen, together with different Islamic groups,” he said, including “the Muslim Brotherhood and also our brothers among the sons of (Sunni) tribes.”

The child victims of Yemen’s civil war

While al-Rimi did not elaborate on what he meant by “alongside”, many Sunni tribal militias, as well as the pan-Arab Muslim Brotherhood movement and conservative Salafis, are allied to the exiled Yemeni government fighting against Shia rebels known as Houthis who seized control of the capital Sanaa in 2014.

The militias receive extensive funding and arms from the US-backed Saudi-led coalition, which has supported President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi with air strikes and ground troops since March 2015.

Yemen’s civil war has killed more than 10,000 people to date and left more than half of its 27 million strong population reliant on food aid. The international community has condemned the Saudi Arabian bombing campaign, which is thought to be responsible for most civilian deaths.

The situation in Yemen







14 show all The situation in Yemen

























1/14 Houthi supporters trample on a US flag during a gathering mobilizing more fighters into several Yemeni battlefronts, in Sana'a, Yemen EPA

2/14 People carry the coffins of men, who were killed in the recent Saudi-led airstrikes during their funeral, in the Old City of Sanaa, Yemen AP

3/14 Pro-government fighters give food to Yemeni children on the road leading to the southwestern port city of Mokha. Yemeni rebels are putting up fierce resistance in a key Red Sea port city where they are encircled by pro-government force Getty Images

4/14 A Yemeni stands in front of a graffiti protesting US military operations in war-affected Yemen, in Sana'a, Yemen. According to reports, US Special Forces troops allegedly disembarked from US helicopters in the Yemeni town of Yakla and attacked several houses belonging to members of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, killing three high-ranking Al-Qaeda members and nine civilians, six women and three children. One American serviceman has been killed and three injured in the attack EPA

5/14 US Special Forces troops allegedly disembarked from US helicopters in the Yemeni town of Yakla and attacked several houses belonging to members of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, killing three high-ranking Al-Qaeda members and nine civilians, six women and three children. One American serviceman has been killed and three injured in the attack EPA

6/14 A Yemeni female fighter supporting the Shiite Huthi rebels, and carrying weapons used for ceremonial purposes, takes part in an anti-Saudi rally in the capital Sanaa Getty Images

7/14 Yemeni female fighters supporting the Shiite Huthi rebels, and carrying weapons used for ceremonial purposes, take part in an anti-Saudi rally in the capital Sanaa Getty Images

8/14 A boy shouts slogans next to pro-Houthi fighters, who have been injured during recent fighting, during a rally held to honour those injured or maimed while fighting in Houthi ranks in Sanaa, Yemen Reuters

9/14 Balls of fire and smoke rise from a Houthi-held military camp following alleged Saudi-led airstrikes, in Sana'a, Yemen EPA

10/14 Yemenis search under the rubble of damaged houses following reported Saudi-led coalition air strikes on the outskirts of the Yemeni capital Sanaa Getty Images

11/14 A Yemeni boy looks on as Yemenis search under the rubble of damaged houses following reported Saudi-led coalition air strikes on the outskirts of the Yemeni capital Sanaa Getty

12/14 A Yemeni boy sits amidst the rubble of damaged houses following reported Saudi-led coalition air strikes on the outskirts of the Yemeni capital Sanaa AFP/Getty

13/14 Marine One with US President Donald Trump flies with a decoy and support helicopters to Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, for the dignified transfer of Navy Seal Chief Petty Officer William 'Ryan' Owens who was killed in Yemen Getty Images

14/14 US President Donald Trump aboard the Marine One to greet the remains of a US military commando killed during a raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen on Sunday, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, US Reuters

The UN warned at a donor conference last month that the country is on the brink of famine. Of the $2.1 billion in funding needed to avert the looming catastrophe, only half was pledged by participating governments and international bodies.

The branch of the global jihadist movement in Yemen was formed in 2009 after mergers of smaller militant groups. It has strong alliances with Sunni tribes across the country.

Since Yemen descended into full-scale civil war in 2015, al-Qaeda as well as other extremist movements such as Isis have taken advantage of the chaos to greatly increase their footprint in the country - particularly in the lawless southern provinces.

al-Rimi, who made his comments from an undisclosed location inside Yemen, is one of the main targets of US drone strikes in the country, with a bounty on his head of $5 million.

In the early hours of last Sunday a US drone strike in southern Marib province killed five al-Qaeda members, local news and government officials reported.

The US has significantly increased its bombing of extremist targets in Yemen since President Donald Trump entered office in January.

The Pentagon has confirmed that more than 70 drone strikes have been carried out since 28 February - more than double the number of strikes in 2016.

The accelerated campaign comes after the botched Navy Seal raid on an Aqap base in January thought to have killed up to 20 civilians, including an 8-year-old American citizen.