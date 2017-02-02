The little girl who found a worldwide following tweeting about her hopes of going to school during the siege of Aleppo has recorded a message for US President Donald Trump, asking him to remember the plight of the Syrian people.

“Mr Trump, have you ever had no food and water for 24 hours? Just think of the refugees and the children of Syria,” Bana Alabed says in a video uploaded to her account on Wednesday, which was shared more than 7,000 times.

The seven-year-old's plea comes after President Trump’s executive order, which temporarily suspended the US’ refugee resettlement programme, and indefinitely barred all Syrians from entering the country - a move decried worldwide as inhumane.

The far-reaching order also temporarily bars citizens of six other Muslim countries, earning it the nickname 'Muslim ban.'

Bana and her family were evacuated from war-torn East Aleppo in December, after the city fell back under the control of the Syrian government.

She began tweeting about her fear of bombing and her desire to become a teacher when she grows up after her mother helped set up an account last September.

my video to Trump. " Mr @realdonaldtrump have u ever had no food & water for 24 hrs? Just think of refugees & the children of Syria." pic.twitter.com/qbaZGp0MvB — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) February 1, 2017

It attracted followers from over the world – as well as critics such as Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, who called her posts “terrorist propaganda”.

Bana, along with her parents and two younger brothers, was fortunate to be granted asylum in Turkey.

Photos from her Twitter account now show her enjoying normal aspects of childhood such as playgrounds, sweet shops, and new books.

Last month Bana tweeted a picture of a handwritten open letter she penned when Mr Trump took office.

“You must do something for the children of Syria because they are like your children and deserve peace like you,” she wrote.

“I beg you, can you do something for the children of Syria? If you can, I will be your best friend,” she said.

The UN estimates that at least 15,000 children are among the more than 300,000 people who have been killed in the country's six-year-old civil war.