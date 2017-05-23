Donald Trump in Bethlehem calls for the 'obliteration' of terrorism after Manchester Arena attack

US President Donald Trump has used a trip to the West Bank to repeat his call to the Arab world in particular to “obliterate” extremism following the attack on Manchester Arena which killed at least 22 people.

“The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever,“ the president said in Bethlehem on Tuesday, standing alongside Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“This wicked ideology must be obliterated.”

Isis has claimed responsibility have yet been made for the suicide bomb which targeted concert-goers, including several children, at an Ariana Grande pop concert in Manchester on Monday night.

Mr Trump was meeting with Mr Abbas in the West Bank during the fourth and final day of the Middle East leg of his first foreign trip since entering office. It was sad that a meeting designed to foster peace should occur on a “morning of death,” he added.

Air Force One arrived in Tel Aviv from Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital, on Monday.

Fresh from talks with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia in which the president said he gave him “new reasons for hope” of lasting peace in the region, Mr Trump reiterated his desire to broker peace in the Arab-Israeli conflict - a feat he has again described as “one of the toughest deals of all”.

“I have a feeling that we're going to get there eventually, I hope,“ Mr Trump said on Monday night, although few US policy specifics have emerged to shed light on how the president plans to do so.

Mr Trump met with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin and visited holy sites in Jerusalem before travelling through a checkpoint in the Israeli occupation wall to Bethlehem on Tuesday morning.

People running down stairs as they attempt to exit the Manchester Arena after a blast, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester

Helpers attend to people inside the Manchester Arena after a suspected suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people

Armed officers guard outside a hotel near the Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion, in Manchester, Britain

Police officers are seen outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England

Police deploy at scene of a reported explosion during a concert in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

An ambulance drives away from the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester

Police escort members of the public from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

A woman sits in the street in a blanket near the Manchester Arena as police guard the area following reports of an explosion, in Manchester, Britain

Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena, where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester

A Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) bomb disposal robot is unloaded outside the Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion, in Manchester. At least 19 people have been confirmed dead and others 50 were injured, authorities said. It is being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise

A Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) bomb disposal robot is unloaded outside the Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion, in Manchester

Members of the public receive treatment from emergency service staff at Victoria Railway Station close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area

Armed police after a suspected terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by US star Ariana Grande left 19 dead

Emergency services arrive close to the Manchester Arena in Manchester

An amoured police vehicle patrols near Manchester Arena in Manchester

A man carries a young girl on his shoulders near Victoria station in Manchester

Police officers stand at the Miller Street and Corporation Street Crossroads, in front of the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England

Police block a road near to the Manchester Arena in central Manchester, England

Armed police patrol near Victoria station in Manchester, northwest England. Twenty two people have been killed and dozens injured after a suspected suicide bomber targeted fans leaving a concert of US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester

Police forensic officers leave the Manchester Arena as they investigate the scene of an explosion in Manchester

A forensic officer collects evidence on a walkway between Victoria station and Manchester Arena following a deadly terror attack in Manchester

A woman and a young girl wearing a t-shirt of US singer Ariana Grande talks to police near Manchester Arena following a deadly terror attack in Manchester

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Manchester City Council Leader Sir Richard Leese speak to the media outside Manchester Town Hall after a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, as an explosion tore through fans leaving a pop concert in Manchester

The media gather behind a police cordon in Manchester

Flowers left close to the Manchester Arena, the morning after a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, as an explosion tore through fans leaving a pop concert in Manchester

Ariana Grande concert attendees Karen Moore and her daughter Molly Steed, aged 14, from Derby, leave the Park Inn where they were given refuge after last night's explosion at Manchester Arena

Signs saying 'We love Manchester' are displayed in a window in Manchester, England

At a joint media conference with Mr Abbas Mr Trump noted a Palestinian agreement with Israel could “begin a process of peace all throughout the Middle East.”

Abbas said he was enthusiastic about “keeping the door open to dialogue with our Israeli neighbours.”

“Meeting you in the White House earlier this month given us hope… and optimism of the possibility to make the long-standing dream of lasting peace come true,” the Palestinian leader said, who is keen to convince the unpredictable president of the importance of creating an independent Palestinian state.

“The children of Palestine and Israel must enjoy a safe and prosperous future,” he added.

Mr Trump is widely viewed in Israel and the wider Middle East as far more sympathetic to Israeli interests than his predecessor Barack Obama.

Despite his pro-Israeli campaign trail rhetoric, since entering the White House Mr Trump has caught some Israeli hard-liners off guard with the suggestion the government should “hold back” on settlement building, and his administration has equivocated over whether the US embassy will move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as promised.

He has, however, repeatedly emphasised his sincere desire to broker a peace deal in the intractable Israeli-Palestinian conflict, putting his son-in-law Jared Kushner in charge of such efforts.

In remarks to media after their meeting on Monday Benjamin Netanyahu also described the election of his US counterpart as a new cause for hope in reviving long-stalled peace talks.

“It won't be simple. But for the first time in many years - and, Mr. President, for the first time in my lifetime - I see a real hope for change.”

The US president is scheduled to return to Israel to pay his respects at the Holocaust Remembrance Centre and deliver a speech at the National Museum of Israel before leaving for the Vatican - the next stop on his five-leg tour of the Middle East and Europe.

Mr Trump will also visit Brussels for a Nato summit before heading to Sicily for a meeting of the G7.