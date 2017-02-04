A commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards has said the country would use missiles to defend itself from its "enemies".

It followed hostile rhetoric from US President Donald Trump, after he said on Twitter that Iran was "playing with fire" and announced fresh sanctions on the country.

Head of the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace unit, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, told Tasnim news agency: "We are working day and night to protect Iran's security.

"If we see smallest misstep from the enemies, our roaring missiles will fall on their heads."

Earlier, Iran said it was carrying out a military exercise to test its missile and radar systems, a day after US President Donald Trump's administration imposed sanctions on Tehran for a recent ballistic missile test.

Although tensions between Washington and Tehran have risen, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he was not considering raising the number of US forces in the Middle East to address Iran's "misbehavior", but warned that the world would not ignore Iranian activities.