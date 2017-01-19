Dozens of people in Tehran have been injured after a huge fire broke out in a high rise building, causing the structure to collapse.

Emergency services, including ten fire engines, are still at the 17-storey tall Plasco building, where the blaze is still burning after breaking out at around 8am (4.30am GMT) on Thursday morning.

Dramatic footage showed the iconic structure collapsing in on itself, taking out three fire trucks as it fell.

At least 38 people have been taken to hospital, Iranian state media said. The fire is now under control, fire department spokesperson Jalal Maleki said.

The 50-year-old Plasco, home to a major shopping centre, is one of Tehran's most recognisable landmarks.

More follows