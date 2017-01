1/43 The players of Chapecoense survivors of the accident Neto, Jackson Follmann, Alan Ruschel, receive the trophy of the South American Cup, just before the friendly match between Chapecoense and Palmeiras in Chapeco EPA

2/43 Chapecoense (in green) and Palmeiras players pose before a charity match Reuters

3/43 Fans of Chapecoense pictured before a charity match between Chapecoense and Palmeiras. The banner reads: 'Thanks Palmeiras and Atletico de Medellin!' Reuters

4/43 The remains of a car are seen at the scene where a car bomb exploded late on Saturday close to the recently re-opened Italian embassy in Tripoli, Libya Reuters

5/43 People gather at the scene where a car bomb exploded late on Saturday close to the recently re-opened Italian embassy in Tripoli, Libya Reuters

6/43 Former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh boards a private jet before departing Banjul airport, Gambia Reuters

7/43 ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) soldiers patrol in front of the Second Battalion Camp in Farafegny, Gambia Getty Images

8/43 Burnt land is seen after forest fires in a town called Cauquenes in the Maule region, south of Chile Reuters

9/43 View of a forest fire in Pumanque, 140 km south of Santiago Getty Images

10/43 The Chilean government declared a state of emergency in several central areas due to forest fires that have destroyed more than 35,000 hectares of woods so far Getty Images

11/43 A general view of tulips on the Dam Square in Amsterdam. During National Tulip Day, the official opening of the tulip season, visitors can pick the flowers for free in a specially created garden EPA

13/43 People comfort each other in front of a school building in Budapest, Hungary Reuters

14/43 A black flag waves at the entrance of Szinyeri Merse Pal Grammar School in Budapest, Hungary AP

15/43 Candles and flowers are placed at the Szinyei Merse Pal High-school in Budapest, to commemorate the victims of a bus accident in Italy. Getty Images

16/43 Survivors of the bus crash that killed 16 people stand outside a hotel, in Verona, Italy AP

17/43 A burned Hungarian bus after an accident at 'Verona Est' highway's exit in Verona, Italy. Italian police reported that at least 16 people died in the bus crash as Hungarian students were reportedly returning to Budapest from a school trip from France. According to reports, 55 people, 39 of whom were injured and taken to nearby hospitals, were on board the bus during the incident EPA

18/43 A coach carrying Hungarian teenagers home from a school trip crashed and burst into flames on the motorway in northern Italy, killing 16 people, firefighters said. Some 39 injured were taken to hospital following the accident near Verona on Friday night, which occurred when the vehicle smashed into a bridge pillar Getty

19/43 Protester carries an effigy of President Donald Trump during the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

20/43 Getty Images

21/43 Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris, France Reuters

22/43 Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

23/43 Demonstrators make their way from the Amsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards US Consulate during the Women's March held at Museumplein in Amsterdam, Netherlands Getty Images

24/43 Demonstrators arrive via public transportation to take part in a 'Women's March' to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States in Washington DC Reuters

25/43 Demonstrators arrive via public transportation to take part in a 'Women's March' to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump Reuters

26/43 Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks to join the Women's March on Washington, after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump Reuters

27/43 Rescuers digging at the avalanche-hit Hotel Rigopiano, near the village of Farindola, on the eastern lower slopes of the Gran Sasso mountain. Italian rescuers pulled four survivors from the hotel and said they remained hopeful of finding alive at least some of the 23 people still trapped under the ruins Getty

28/43 Farmers and consumers protest with a tractor convoy as part of 'Wir haben es satt' demonstrations against genetic engineering in Berlin, Germany Reuters

29/43 Pakistani security officals inspect the bomb explosion site at a vegetable market in Parachinar city, the capital of Kurram tribal district on the Afghan border. At least 20 people were killed and 40 wounded when a bomb exploded in a market in a mainly Shiite area of Pakistan's northwestern tribal belt Getty Images

30/43 People shift injured victims of a bomb blast from the scene, near the Afghan border in Parachinar, Kurram tribal agency, Pakistan. At least 20 people were killed and more than 50 injured when a powerful explosion ripped through a vegetable market in Parachinar EPA

31/43 President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump dance at the US Presidential Inauguration, Liberty Ball in Washington DC Rex

32/43 Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner wave as they take the dance floor during the Salute To Our Armed Services Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington EPA

33/43 President Donald Trump dances with Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Catherine Cartmell, from front left, first lady Melania Trump dances with Army Staff Sgt. Jose A. Medina, Vice President Mike Pence dances with Air Force Master Sgt. Tiffany Bradbury, and Karen Pence dances with Marine Sgt. Angel Rodriquez at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington AP

34/43 US President Donald Trump speaks during the Armed Services Ball Getty

35/43 US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump dance with members of the Armed Forces during the Salute to Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington Getty Images

36/43 President-elect Donald J. Trump arrives his inauguration ceremony in Washington DC Getty Images

37/43 President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama place their hands on their hearts during the national anthem on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Getty Images

38/43 Former President Obama waves from the helicopter he departs the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies in Washington DC Getty Images

39/43 12 January 2017 A former Filipino comfort woman shouts slogans as she joins a protest rally in front of the Japanese embassy in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official visit EPA

40/43 12 January 2017 Supporters and family members of Filipina 'comfort women', who were forced into sexual slavery for Japanese soldiers during World War II, display banners during a protest in front of the Japanese embassy in Manila, hours before the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Getty

42/43 12 January 2017 Polish Commander of the 11th Lubuska Armoured Cavalry Division from Zagan General Jaroslaw Mika gives a speech during the official welcome ceremony of the US troops convoy in Zagan, western Poland. The Armoured Brigade Combat Team comprises 3,500 soldiers, several dozen lorries and Humvee vehicles. The deployment is part of Operation Atlantic Resolve EPA