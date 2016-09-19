A Hamas official has said he is proud to have been designated a global terrorist by the US and added that the move will only make him more confident.

Fathi Hammad, a former Hamas interior minister, has had his US assets frozen on Friday because he used the position to coordinate terrorist cells, the State Department said.

“The decision only makes me more confident about my path," Hammad told the Washington Post. "The threat of killing or arrest? It doesn’t freak me out, not at all. I am looking forward to it.”

He added: “I feel proud that I managed to anger America.”

1/10 Medics evacuate a wounded man from the scene of an attack in Jerusalem. A Palestinian rammed a vehicle into a bus stop then got out and started stabbing people before he was shot dead AP

2/10 Israeli ZAKA emergency response members carry the body of an Israeli at the scene of a shooting attack in Jerusalem. A pair of Palestinian men boarded a bus in Jerusalem and began shooting and stabbing passengers, while another assailant rammed a car into a bus station before stabbing bystanders, in near-simultaneous attacks that escalated a month long wave of violence AP

3/10 Getty Images

4/10 Palestinians throw molotov cocktail during clashes with Israeli troops near Ramallah, West Bank. Recent days have seen a series of stabbing attacks in Israel and the West Bank that have wounded several Israelis AP

5/10 Women cry during the funeral of Palestinian teenager Ahmad Sharaka, 13, who was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes at a checkpoint near Ramallah, at the family house in the Palestinian West Bank refugee camp of Jalazoun, Ramallah AP

6/10 A wounded Palestinian boy and his father hold hands at a hospital after their house was brought down by an Israeli air strike in Gaza Reuters

7/10 Palestinians look on after a protester is shot by Israelis soldiers during clashes at the Howara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus EPA

8/10 A lawyer wearing his official robes kicks a tear gas canister back toward Israeli soldiers during a demonstration by scores of Palestinian lawyers called for by the Palestinian Bar Association in solidarity with protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, near Ramallah, West Bank AP

9/10 Undercover Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian in Ramallah Reuters

10/10 Palestinian youth burn tyres during clashes with Israeli soldiers close to the Jewish settlement of Bet El, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, after Israel barred Palestinians from Jerusalem's Old City as tensions mounted following attacks that killed two Israelis and wounded a child

Hammad is a member of the political leadership of Hamas, an Islamist group in control of Gaza since 2007. In 2005, Israel withdrew settlers and soldiers from Gaza, which it had seized along with the West Bank in a 1967 war.

In a statement issued in Gaza, Hammad said the decision to list him as a terrorist came hours after Washington announced $38 billion in military aid to Israel over the next decade, a step that he said made the United States "the biggest supporter of Zionist terrorism."

"Such decisions that are biased in favor of the occupation represent a new black chapter in the record of the ... American administration," he said.

Hamas seeks to mend relations with Egypt

The Obama administration also imposed sanctions on a French citizen considered to be one of the top Syria-based recruiters of potential militants.

Omar Diaby was added to the State Department's list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists. He was found to have links with the suspect who drove a 19-ton truck into crowds gathered for Bastille Day celebrations in Nice.

Diaby is also known for his French-language jihadi recruitment videos, notably on YouTube, and was among the first to target girls for recruitment.