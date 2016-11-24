1/35 Backed-up traffic is seen outside the Tom Bradley International Terminal during the Thanksgiving holiday season, at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California Reuters

2/35 Thanksgiving holiday travelers queue inside Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California Reuters

3/35 People protest against a proposal to legalize same-sex marriage at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan Reuters

4/35 Supporters of same-sex marriage attend a rally at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan Reuters

5/35 Police officer Maria Volpe taking care of Oumoh, 4, a young Ivorian migrant arrived in Lampedusa. Oumoh, a lost four year-old who made the perilous boat journey from Northern Africa to Italy alone will be reunited with her Ivorian mother thanks to an extraordinary coincidence Getty

6/35 Police officer Maria Volpe taking care of Oumoh, 4, a young Ivoirian migrant arrived on November 5, 2016 in Lampedusa, Italy Getty

7/35 A view shows the ruins of the ancient city of Ayutthaya, Thailand Reuters

8/35 A Buddha head entwined within the roots of a tree is seen in the ruins of the ancient city of Ayutthaya, Thailand Reuters

9/35 The remains of a Buddha statue is seen in the ruins of the ancient city of Ayutthaya, Thailand Reuters

10/35 The ruins of the ancient city of Ayutthaya, Thailand Reuters

11/35 Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years AP

12/35 Kuwaitis attend an election campaign meeting for the upcoming parliamentary election, in Kuwait City. A total of 287 candidates, including 14 women, have registered to stand for election to the 50-seat parliament Getty

13/35 At least 40 people were killed when part of a power station under construction in China Getty

14/35 Workers search through the remains of a collapsed platform in a cooling tower at a power station at Fengcheng, in China's Jiangxi province Getty

15/35 Fairground stallhorders block the access to the Place de la Concorde in support of Gerard Campion, whom is required from the state to remove his ferris wheel Getty

16/35 Members of the Communist Party of India shout slogans outside a bank during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the withdrawal of high-value banknotes from circulation, in Chennai Getty

17/35 Indian police detain a member of the Communist Party of India outside a bank during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the withdrawal of high-value banknotes from circulation Getty

18/35 India's rupee headed towards a record low against the dollar, weakened by the government's shock currency shake-up and a greenback surge on expectations of a rate hike next month Reuters

19/35 Indian police tug at a member of the Communist Party of India during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the withdrawal of high-value banknotes from circulation, in Chennai Getty

20/35 New People's Army new regional rebel commander and spokesman Jaime Padilla, who uses the nom de guerre Comrade Diego, answers questions from reporters during a clandestine news conference in their encampment tucked in the harsh wilderness of the Sierra Madre mountains southeast of Manila, Philippines. Communist guerrillas warn that a peace deal with President Rodrigo Duterte's government is unlikely if he won't end the Philippines' treaty alliance with the United States and resist control by other countries AP

21/35 Communist guerrillas warn that a peace deal with President Rodrigo Duterte's government is unlikely if he won't end the Philippines' treaty alliance with the United States and resist control by other countries AP

22/35 An Indonesian prison guard removes handcuffs from Australian Sara Connor, before her trial in Bali, Indonesia. Connor and British man David Taylor were put on trial on accusation of murdering an Indonesian police officer in August AP

23/35 22 November 2016 Japan's Meteorological Agency official Koji Nakamura gives a briefing following a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit the country's northeast, in Tokyo Getty

24/35 22 November 2016 People fleeing from Islamic State militants in Tahrir neighborhood, are seen in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

25/35 22 November 2016 Displaced people fleeing from Islamic State militants in Tahrir neighborhood, walk in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

26/35 22 November 2016 Firemen try to extinguish a fire at a plastic factory in Istanbul, Turkey Reuters

27/35 22 November 2016 A policeman closes the gate from inside as people try to enter a bank in Ahmedabad, India Reuters

28/35 21 November 2016 View of the Ajuankota water reservoir that supplies La Paz, at 1% of its capacity, in La Paz. Bolivia's government declared an emergency on Monday as the country suffers its worst drought in 25 years. The drought started two weeks ago and has caused shortages in seven of the country's 10 biggest cities Getty

29/35 21 November 2016 Displaced Iraqi boys ask for food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq Reuters

30/35 21 November 2016 An Indian relative assists an injured train passenger at a hospital in Kanpur. Rescuers ended their search for survivors amongst the twisted remains of a derailed train as the death toll from one of India's worst rail disasters rose to 146 Getty

31/35 21 November 2016 Iraqis, who were separated by the ongoing fighting, cry and hug their relatives as they meet after a long time, at the Khazir refugee camp near the Kurdish checkpoint of Aski Kalak Getty

32/35 21 November 2016 Activists of some far-right Ukrainian parties loot a branch of Russian Sberbank in the centre of Kiev after a rally marking the third anniversary of the Euromaidan protests Getty

33/35 21 November 2016 Forces loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) hold a position amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Sirte's Al-Giza Al-Bahriya district Getty

34/35 21 November 2016 Members of the General Security Unit of the National Palace (USGPN) try to disperse supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party as they march next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti Reuters