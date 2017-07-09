Iraq’s state television has said the country’s prime minister has arrived in Mosul to declare victory over Isis there after an eight-month battle to drive Isis fighters from the city.

Haider al-Abadi reportedly said he “congratulates the fighters and the people on the big victory” in Mosul. Militants were being “chased” in some areas of the city, Iraq TV said.

The leader was seen disembarking from a military plane and met by senior security forces commanders.

Iraq began a fight last October to take Mosul back, and was supported by a US-led coalition.

Militants captured the city within days in the summer of 2014, and in 2017 it was one of their last strongholds as the group controlled less than one square kilometer in Mosul's old city.

Heavy fighting is still reportedly underway in the city, however.

Isis has used woman and children as human shields, detonating suicide bombs and firing snipers to keep its grip on the city.

An Iraqi TV station captured the moment that a woman, holding the trigger to a bomb in her right hand and carrying a child, walked past Iraqi troops in Mosul.

The explosives vest under her hijab did not detonate until she had walked past.

More than 20 women suicide bombers have hidden themselves among civilians and detonated explosives over the last two weeks, a sign of militants' desperation.

