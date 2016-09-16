There has been a small uprising against the rule of Isis in the village of al-Tabani in response to an extreme act of cruelty in which approximately 20 people were executed, sources and activists have told The Independent.

The horrific footage shows men in orange suits tied up and hanging upside down from the meathooks of a slaughterhouse. They are accused of spying for the international community, and their throats are slit.

The propaganda caused shock in the Muslim world when it was released to coincide with the holy festival of Eid-al-Adha, which began on Monday.

Those killed were all from al-Talbani, a small village near the Isis stronghold of Deir ez Zour.

Reports on social media said that the families were not permitted to organise funerals or mourn the dead, which angered locals into action.

Several of the men executed in the video were reportedly ex-members of Ahrar al-Sham, one of the largest Islamist rebel groups, which is allied to Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, the Syrian Al-Qaeda affiliate.

One source said that family members, also involved with Ahrar al-Sham at one point during the complicated civil war, had the ability to make suicide vests.

Inside Isis secret tunnels







7 show all Inside Isis secret tunnels











1/7 Network of underground tunnels was discovered by Kurdish forces after they regained the town of Sinjar in Iraq

2/7 A member of the Peshmerga forces inspects a tunnel used by Isis militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq Reuters

3/7 An entrance to the tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq

4/7 The secret tunnels allowed militants to freely move underground

5/7 The tunnels appear to be wired with electricity

6/7 Some of the tunnels are 30 feet deep

7/7 Concerns remain that parts of the tunnels are rigged with explosives

Two relatives volunteered to use them in attacks on two separate Isis checkpoints. Others in the village began a violent attack on the militants, another source said.

Syrian state media said that 17 Isis militants were killed. Local media activists estimated at least 10 died.

Al-Tabani is now reportedly under siege by Isis, who feared reinforcements from other local clan members. It is not clear whether there will be repercussions for those still in the town. Sana, the Syrian news agency, said that Isis kidnapped three families as retaliation, but the report has not been colloborated.

Isis have held large parts of Deir ez Zour city and the surrounding area since 2014.

While the group’s strategy has often been ‘divide and conquer’ with Syria’s fickle tribal leaders, sometimes even getting clansmen to round on each other, there has been intensified fighting in the region between Isis and united local tribes since the beginning of the year.

In Markadah, a nearby settlement, several local tribes backed by the various groups of the rebel Syrian Democratic Forces have reportedly mounted an offensive in the last 24 hours to try and liberate the town.