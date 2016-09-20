Isis forces child to execute prisoner in haunting new video

A new propaganda video has emerged from terror group Isis in which a boy of less than 10 years of age is forced to execute a ‘spy’ with a handgun.

The 15-minute long film warns that the group deals with spies ruthlessly, going on to show a mass execution near Mosul in northern Iraq.





The child, dressed in army fatigues, is helped by a militant to shoot a kneeling prisoner in an orange suit in the back of the head.

The identities of the child and the man who helps him shoot are not known, but they appear to be European recruits.

Earlier this week, Isis also released video of children dubbed the “cubs of the caliphate,” who said they dream of becoming martyrs.





The boys, some who look as young as ten, talk about their desire to lay down their lives for the sake of Isis’ jihad.

Last month, a video surfaced in which five young boys, from the UK, Tunisia, Egypt, Turkey and Uzbekistan, also used handguns to execute prisoners.