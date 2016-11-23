Forces battling Isis cut off Mosul from Syria - trapping jihadis in city

Forces battling Isis in northern Iraq claim to have cut off the jihadis' last supply line from Mosul to Syria, trapping the group's fighters in the city for a bloody last stand.

A day after the last major bridge over the Tigris in Mosul was bombed by the US-led coalition against Isis, elite forces fighting in the east of the city also reported significant progress.

To the west of Mosul, Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) paramilitary forces made a push to cut the road between two towns on the route heading to Syria, security officials said.

“Hashed forces have cut off the Tal Afar-Sinjar road,” senior Hashed commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis said on social media on Wednesday.

A Kurdish security official told AFP that Hashed forces had linked up with other anti-IS forces, including Kurdish fighters, in three villages in the area.

The town of Tal Afar itself, which lies about 30 miles west of Mosul, is still under the control of the jihadis.

Iraqi forces launched a major offensive on 17 October to retake Mosul, which is the country's second city and where jihadi boss Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi proclaimed a caliphate in 2014.

Federal forces have already entered the city from the east. Kurdish peshmerga and other forces are also closing in from the north and south, while only the west had remained open.

In pictures: Mosul offensive







22 show all In pictures: Mosul offensive









































1/22 Iraqi army soldiers from the 9th armoured division on a truck flash the sign of victory as they drive back from Mosul to the town of Qaraqosh (also known as Hamdaniya) Getty

2/22 Members of Iraqi forces flash the sign of victory on their vehicle as they advance towards Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul Getty

3/22 A member of Iraqi security forces gestures in Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

4/22 Iraqi children, one flashing the sign of victory, greet Iraqi army's soldiers from the 9th armoured division in the area of Ali Rash, adjacent to the eastern Al-Intissar neighbourhood of Mosul Getty

5/22 Peshmerga forces look at a tunnel used by Islamic State militants near the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

6/22 An Iraqi soldier takes a photograph with his phone as his comrade stands next to a detained man, whom the Iraqi army soldiers accused of being an Islamic State fighter, who was fleeing with his family in the Intisar disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq Reuters

7/22 Iranian Kurdish female members of the Freedom Party of Kurdistan (PAK) hold a position in an area near the town of Bashiqa, some 25 kilometres north east of Mosul Getty

8/22 Iraqi families, who fled their homes in Hamam al-Alil, gather on the outskirts of their town Getty

9/22 Displaced people walk past a checkpoint near Qayara, south of Mosul, Iraq AP

10/22 Iraqi families who were displaced by the ongoing operation by Iraqi forces against jihadists of the Islamic State group to retake the city of Mosul, are seen gathering in an area near Qayyarah

11/22 A boy who just fled Abu Jarbuah village is seen with his family at a Kurdish Peshmerga position between two front lines near Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

12/22 An Iraqi child eats a pomegranate upon the arrival of Iraqi forces in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

13/22 People who just fled Abu Jarbuah village sit as they eat at a Kurdish Peshmerga position between two front lines near Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

14/22 A couple who just fled Abu Jarbuah village are escorted by Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers Reuters

15/22 Women carry a boy over a wall as civilians flee their houses in the village of Tob Zawa, Iraq AP

16/22 An Iraqi soldier and a civilian ride a motorbike as smoke rises behind them, on the road between Qayyarah and Mosul Getty

17/22 A member of Iraqi forces, wearing a skull mask, waits at a checkpoint for people fleeing the main hub city of Mosul Getty

18/22 An Iraqi soldier sits at a checkpoint in an area near Qayyarah Getty

19/22 Iraqi men prepare food portions for Iraqi forces deployed in areas south of Mosul Getty

20/22 Iraqi forces celebrate upon the arrival of vehicles bringing food to them Getty

21/22 Iraqi childen smoke cigarettes upon the arrival of Iraqi forces in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

22/22 A member of Iraqi forces distributes drinks to children in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

The latest development will make it very long and dangerous for Isis if it attempts to move fighters and equipment between Mosul and the Syrian city of Raqqa, the last two bastions of their crumbling “state”.

A US-backed Kurdish-Arab alliance launched an offensive against Raqqa on 5 November but its fighters have some way to go before reaching the city.

In Iraq, almost two and a half years after Isis took over swathes of the country, forces backed by the US and other partners have regained much ground.

Mosul is the last major prize in Iraq for the diverse and sometimes rival forces involved in the anti-Isis effort, but the jihadis have offered stiffer resistance there than elsewhere.

The eastern side of the city was expected to offer less resistance than the west bank but elite forces from the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) have faced a torrid time.

Isis fighters moving in an intricate network of tunnels have used snipers, booby traps and a seemingly endless supply of suicide car bombers to stop Iraqi forces.

The authorities have not released casualty figures since the start of the offensive but fighters have admitted being surprised by how fierce Isis resistance has been.

Iraqi forces enter Mosul

CTS's Staff Lieutenant General Abdelghani al-Assadi said however that his forces had found fresh momentum in recent days.

“We cleared more than 40 per cent on the eastern side,” he told AFP, adding that after retaking the neighbourhood of Aden, CTS fighters had reclaimed parts of Al-Zuhur.

“The task has become much easier for us - jihadist resistance has weakened,” he said. “Even if we face serious resistance, we're going to eliminate them.”

On Tuesday, the US-led coalition that has carried out thousands of air strikes against Isis targets in Iraq and Syria since August 2014 said it destroyed a key bridge in Mosul.

The last bridge still standing in Mosul is from the British era and is not big enough for heavy vehicles to move across the Tigris, which runs through the middle of the city.

The intensity of the fighting has been one of the factors preventing civilians from fleeing to the safety of some of the camps being set up around Mosul.

The United Nations had expected around 200,000 people to flee their homes in the first few weeks of the offensive, but only about a third of that number had been displaced by Wednesday.

Forces have so far encouraged residents to remain in their homes as they inched through the city, fighting house-to-house.

Evacuating the population would allow Iraqi forces to use heavier artillery and achieve faster results but Iraq's leadership wants to prevent the complete destruction of Mosul.

AFP