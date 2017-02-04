The Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the US, have declared a new offensive to capture Raqqa from Isis, according to Reuters.

The city has become the de-facto capital of the extremist group.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement the action was being undertaken with "increasing support from the (US-led) international coalition forces through guaranteeing air cover for our forces' advances, or via the help provided by their special teams to our forces on the battle ground".

The SDF are attempting to encircle the city and cut off supply lines to Isis.

US President Donald Trump reportedly scrapped existing plans for recapturing Raqqa, drawn up by the Obama administration, earlier this week.

It is unknown if the offensive has been influenced by the change in White House policy.

The city was captured by Isis in 2014 and is their last major urban stronghold in Syria.

1/11 A mortar round fin manufactured by Isis in Gogjali, Mosul, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

2/11 Isis rocket components discovered in Gogjali, Mosul, Iraq in November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

3/11 Isis mortars discovered near Karamlais, Iraq, in November 2016 CAR

4/11 An Isis rocket launch frame in Qaraqosh, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

5/11 A memo from Isis' COSQC on quality control at a manufacturing facility in Gogjali, Mosul, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

6/11 Electrically-operated initiators manufactured by Isis in forces Gogjali, Mosul, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

7/11 Isis mortar tubes at a manufacturing facility in Karamlais, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

8/11 An Isis mortar production facility discovered in Gogjali, Mosul, in November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

9/11 An Isis weapons manufacturing facilities near Mosul in November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

10/11 Stocks of French-manufactured Sorbitol, Latvian potassium nitrate and Lebanese sugar at an Isis weapons factory in Iraq Conflict Armament Research

11/11 A destroyed Isis weapons facility in Qaraqosh, Iraq, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

A confrontation has been drawing closer in recent weeks, with nearby fighting becoming more frequent as the SDF have been closing in.

In addition, US-led coalition aircraft have destroyed the main water pipeline supplying the city, as well as two bridges. The water supply was later repaired by Isis.

The SDF offensive began in November 2016, and a month later the US announced it would be sending 200 additional troops to support the fight.