An Isis militant detained by Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq has given details of his life as part of the brutal jihadist organisation.

Amir Hussein first joined extremist fighters at the age of 14, he told his captors, after leaving his broken home in the Iraqi city of Mosul. At 21, detained after an Isis counter-attack on the Kurdish city of Kirkuk in October 2016, he was so strong he “snapped the plastic handcuffs off his wrists,” a Kurdish counter terrorism agent told Reuters, after granting the news organisation a rare interview with an incarcerated fighter.

Around 100 civilians and members of the security forces died in the October attack, launched as revenge for the ongoing US-backed coalition efforts to drive Isis from their stronghold of Mosul.

Hussein, who now lives in a tiny cell with a small barred window, where a Quran and a blanket are his only possessions, said that he doesn’t regret his actions.

The group’s leaders taught him how to kill with ease and gave a “green light” to rape as many women as he wanted, he said, describing going from house to house of Iraq’s minority Yazidi people.

“Young men need this,” he said. “This is normal.”

Donald Trump ‘open to working with Moscow’ to fight Isis in Syria

As Isis blitzed across Iraq in 2014 from neighbouring Syria they massacred thousands of Yazidi men and took many women as slaves. Survivors’ stories documented by rights groups are chilling.

Kurdish security officials, while they did not confirm the details of Hussein’s story, said they did have evidence that he had committed rape and murder, but did not know the scale of his crimes.

Hussein said he also killed about 500 people since joining Isis in 2013.

In pictures: Isis' weapons factories







11 show all In pictures: Isis' weapons factories



















1/11 A mortar round fin manufactured by Isis in Gogjali, Mosul, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

2/11 Isis rocket components discovered in Gogjali, Mosul, Iraq in November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

3/11 Isis mortars discovered near Karamlais, Iraq, in November 2016 CAR

4/11 An Isis rocket launch frame in Qaraqosh, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

5/11 A memo from Isis' COSQC on quality control at a manufacturing facility in Gogjali, Mosul, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

6/11 Electrically-operated initiators manufactured by Isis in forces Gogjali, Mosul, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

7/11 Isis mortar tubes at a manufacturing facility in Karamlais, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

8/11 An Isis mortar production facility discovered in Gogjali, Mosul, in November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

9/11 An Isis weapons manufacturing facilities near Mosul in November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

10/11 Stocks of French-manufactured Sorbitol, Latvian potassium nitrate and Lebanese sugar at an Isis weapons factory in Iraq Conflict Armament Research

11/11 A destroyed Isis weapons facility in Qaraqosh, Iraq, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

“We shot whoever we needed to shoot and beheaded whoever we needed to beheaded,” he said, adding that while killing was at first difficult, it became easier with time.

“Seven, eight, ten at a time. Thirty or 40 people. We would take them in desert and kill them.

“I would sit them down, put a blindfold on them and fire a bullet into their heads,” he said. “It was normal.”