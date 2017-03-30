Israel approves first new settlement in two decades

Israel has approved the construction of the first new settlement in two decades, even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu negotiates with Washington about a possible curb on settlement activity.

Mr Netanyahu said the decision passed unanimously to replace Amona, honouring a promise he made after it was destroyed earlier this year.

He said the new settlement will be built near Emek Shiloh, close to the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the West Bank.

For the past two decades, the international community has backed a two-state solution to the conflict, where a Palestinian state would be established alongside Israel in territory it captured in the 1967 war.

The international community mostly views settlements in that territory illegal and an obstacle to peace.

Israel says settlements along with other issues like security should be resolved in peace talks.

"Today's announcement once again proves that Israel is more committed to appeasing its illegal settler population than to abiding by the requirements for stability and a just peace," said Hanan Ashrawi, an executive committee member of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

There was no immediate reaction from US President Donald Trump's administration, which is in discussions with Israel on limiting the construction of settlements on land Palestinians seek for a state.

Israel cites biblical, historical and political links to the land, as well as security interests, to defend its actions.

1/10 Medics evacuate a wounded man from the scene of an attack in Jerusalem. A Palestinian rammed a vehicle into a bus stop then got out and started stabbing people before he was shot dead AP

2/10 Israeli ZAKA emergency response members carry the body of an Israeli at the scene of a shooting attack in Jerusalem. A pair of Palestinian men boarded a bus in Jerusalem and began shooting and stabbing passengers, while another assailant rammed a car into a bus station before stabbing bystanders, in near-simultaneous attacks that escalated a month long wave of violence AP

4/10 Palestinians throw molotov cocktail during clashes with Israeli troops near Ramallah, West Bank. Recent days have seen a series of stabbing attacks in Israel and the West Bank that have wounded several Israelis AP

5/10 Women cry during the funeral of Palestinian teenager Ahmad Sharaka, 13, who was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes at a checkpoint near Ramallah, at the family house in the Palestinian West Bank refugee camp of Jalazoun, Ramallah AP

6/10 A wounded Palestinian boy and his father hold hands at a hospital after their house was brought down by an Israeli air strike in Gaza Reuters

7/10 Palestinians look on after a protester is shot by Israelis soldiers during clashes at the Howara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus EPA

8/10 A lawyer wearing his official robes kicks a tear gas canister back toward Israeli soldiers during a demonstration by scores of Palestinian lawyers called for by the Palestinian Bar Association in solidarity with protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, near Ramallah, West Bank AP

9/10 Undercover Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian in Ramallah Reuters

10/10 Palestinian youth burn tyres during clashes with Israeli soldiers close to the Jewish settlement of Bet El, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, after Israel barred Palestinians from Jerusalem's Old City as tensions mounted following attacks that killed two Israelis and wounded a child

Mr Netanyahu first promised the new settlement at Emek Shilo in February, shortly before dozens of Israeli families were evicted from Amona.

Their houses were razed after Israel's Supreme Court said they were built illegally on privately owned Palestinian land.

Establishing a new settlement may be a way for Mr Netanyahu to appease far-right members of his coalition government who are likely to object to any concessions to US demands for restraints on building.

Mr Trump, who had been widely seen in Israel as sympathetic towards settlements, appeared to surprise Mr Netanyahu during a White House visit last month when he urged him to "hold back on settlements for a little bit".

The two then agreed that their aides would try to work out a compromise on how much Israel can build and where.

A new settlement would be the first built in the West Bank since 1999.

About 400,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank which is also home to 2.8 million Palestinians. Another 200,000 Israelis live in East Jerusalem.

Palestinians want the West Bank and East Jerusalem for their own state, along with the Gaza Strip.