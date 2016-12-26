Jerusalem's planning committee is expected to approve the construction of hundreds of homes in east Jerusalem, despite a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements across the Green Line as a “flagrant violation” of international law.

The Jerusalem Local Planning and Construction Committee is expected to approve permits to build 618 new homes in Jewish neighbourhoods across the Green Line on Wednesday, Haaretz reports.

While the meeting's agenda was set before the UN Security Council resolution, the number of construction plans approved for east Jerusalem has sharply increased over the last two years.

Around 140 homes will be approved in Pisgat Ze’ev, 262 in Ramat Shlomo and 216 in Ramot, according to Haaretz, and additional permit requests may be added for Pisgat Ze’ev and Ramot.

The Israeli–Palestinian conflict intensifies







10 show all The Israeli–Palestinian conflict intensifies

















1/10 Medics evacuate a wounded man from the scene of an attack in Jerusalem. A Palestinian rammed a vehicle into a bus stop then got out and started stabbing people before he was shot dead AP

2/10 Israeli ZAKA emergency response members carry the body of an Israeli at the scene of a shooting attack in Jerusalem. A pair of Palestinian men boarded a bus in Jerusalem and began shooting and stabbing passengers, while another assailant rammed a car into a bus station before stabbing bystanders, in near-simultaneous attacks that escalated a month long wave of violence AP

3/10 Getty Images

4/10 Palestinians throw molotov cocktail during clashes with Israeli troops near Ramallah, West Bank. Recent days have seen a series of stabbing attacks in Israel and the West Bank that have wounded several Israelis AP

5/10 Women cry during the funeral of Palestinian teenager Ahmad Sharaka, 13, who was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes at a checkpoint near Ramallah, at the family house in the Palestinian West Bank refugee camp of Jalazoun, Ramallah AP

6/10 A wounded Palestinian boy and his father hold hands at a hospital after their house was brought down by an Israeli air strike in Gaza Reuters

7/10 Palestinians look on after a protester is shot by Israelis soldiers during clashes at the Howara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus EPA

8/10 A lawyer wearing his official robes kicks a tear gas canister back toward Israeli soldiers during a demonstration by scores of Palestinian lawyers called for by the Palestinian Bar Association in solidarity with protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, near Ramallah, West Bank AP

9/10 Undercover Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian in Ramallah Reuters

10/10 Palestinian youth burn tyres during clashes with Israeli soldiers close to the Jewish settlement of Bet El, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, after Israel barred Palestinians from Jerusalem's Old City as tensions mounted following attacks that killed two Israelis and wounded a child

The Committee is also expected to debate the construction of around 5,600 new homes beyond the Green Line, Israel Hayom reports.

It will debate plans for 2,600 new homes in the neighbourhood of Gilo, 2,600 in the Givat Hamatos neighborhood, and 400 in the Ramat Shlomo neighborhood.

"We remain unfazed by the UN vote, or by any other entity that tries to dictate what we do in Jerusalem," deputy Jerusalem mayor Meir Turgeman told the paper.

"I hope the Israeli government and the new US administration will support us, so we can make up for the lack [of construction] during the eight years of the Obama administration."

Israel pressed forward with promises of retaliation and damage control following the UN vote on an anti-settlement resolution, which passed thanks to an abstention by the US, Israel's close ally.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said it began summoning the ambassadors of countries who voted in favour of the resolution, including those from the permanent members of the Security Council — Russia, China, the UK and France.

In a highly unusual move, the US Ambassador was later summoned as well, Israeli media reported.

Speaking to a weekly meeting of his Cabinet on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was also considering a "plan of action" against the UN, without elaborating.

"We will do all it takes so Israel emerges unscathed from this shameful decision," Mr Netanyahu said.

The resolution's immediate impact appears to be largely symbolic, but Israel fears it could open the door to an increase in international steps, including economic measures. Much of the international community considers the settlements illegal or illegitimate and an obstacle to peace.