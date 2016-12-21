Israel is to take in injured refugees from Aleppo and arrange for them to be treated in the country’s hospitals, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced.

Evacuation efforts are underway in the devastated Syrian city after a ceasefire was agreed to allow civilians to leave, but thousands are injured and the city’s hospitals have been destroyed after relentless fighting and air strikes by Syrian and Russian forces.

Israel shares a long border with Syria and has already treated thousands of civilians and rebel fighters in its hospitals. Most return to Syria after their treatment.

Mr Netanyahu said Israel is looking at how it could help bring more refugees from Aleppo to Israeli hospitals for treatment.

He told reporters: “We're prepared to take in wounded women and children, and also men if they are not combatants.

“We see the tragedy of terrible suffering of civilians and I’ve asked the Foreign Ministry to seek ways to expand our medical assistance to the civilian causalities of the Syrian tragedy, specifically in Aleppo where we’re prepared to take in wounded women and children, and also men if they’re not combatants.

"We’d like to do that: bring them to Israel, take care of them in our hospitals as we’ve done with thousands of Syrian civilians. We’re looking into ways of doing this; it’s being explored as we speak."

In pictures: Aleppo bombing







14 show all In pictures: Aleppo bombing

























1/14 Bombing in Aleppo Smoke rises after airstrikes on the rebel-held al-Sakhour neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 29, 2016. Reuters

2/14 Bombing in Aleppo A Syrian family runs for cover amid the rubble of destroyed buildings following a reported air strike on the rebel-held neighbourhood of Al-Qatarji in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, on April 29, 2016. AFP/Getty Images

3/14 Bombing in Aleppo A man reacts as he stands on blood stains at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Fardous district, Syria, April 29, 2016. Reuters

4/14 Bombing in Aleppo The damage of the airstrikes in the rebel-held area of Aleppo on April 28 Reuters

5/14 Bombing in Aleppo The damaged the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo Reuters

6/14 Bombing in Aleppo Syrians evacuate an injured man amid the rubble of destroyed buildings following an air strike on a rebel-held of Aleppo on April 29, 2016. AFP/Getty Images

7/14 Bombing in Aleppo People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr AP

8/14 Bombing in Aleppo A man leads a woman in tears and child out of the scene after airstrikes hit Aleppo AP

9/14 Bombing in Aleppo Civil defence members search for survivors after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo Reuters

10/14 Bombing in Aleppo A Syrian boy is comforted as he cries next to the body of a relative who died in a reported air strike in the rebel-held neighbourhood of al-Soukour in the northern city of Aleppo Getty Images

11/14 Bombing in Aleppo A Syrian family walks amid the rubble of destroyed buildings following a reported air strike in the Bustan al-Qasr rebel-held district of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo Getty Images

12/14 Bombing in Aleppo Syrian civil defence volunteers and rescuers remove a baby from under the rubble of a destroyed building following a reported air strike on the rebel-held neighbourhood of al-Kalasa in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo Getty Images

13/14 Bombing in Aleppo Syrians help a wounded youth following an air strike on the Fardous rebel held neighbourhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo Getty Images

14/14 Bombing in Aleppo Syrian civil defence volunteers evacuate people from a damaged building following a reported airstrike in the rebel-held neighbourhood of Tareeq al-Bab in the northern city of Aleppo

The director of one hospital that has been treating Syrians said his staff had helped over 2,500 civilians and fighters since February 2013.

Dr. Salman Zarka, director of the Ziv Medical Center in the city of Safed, said he was “proud “ to have provided thousands of Syrians “with assistance”, reported Haaretz.

"Despite hostilities between Israel and Syria, there is a need to help Syrians for medical assistance,”, he added.

An international operation to evacuate civilians and rebel fighters from Aleppo has seen 25,000 people flee the city in the last few days, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

At least 460 civilians have been killed in Aleppo in the last month alone, while the UN estimates 400,000 people have died in the civil war as a whole since fighting began in March 2011.