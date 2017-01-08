Footage has emerged of the moment a truck ploughed into a group of soldiers killing four and injuring at least 16 in Jerusalem.

The lorry can be seen accelerating into the group, who had just exited a bus at the popular Armon HaNatziv promenade in south Jerusalem.

The video shows the driver reversing back over the bodies before coming to a halt.

The four dead - three women and one man - were in their 20s, the Magen David Adom rescue service said.

Unconfirmed reports suggest some victims were trapped under the bus after the incident.

Police confirmed the perpetrator was "neutralised" at the scene by soldiers.

"It is a terrorist attack, a ramming attack," a police spokeswoman said on Israel Radio, which reported that bodies were "strewn on the street".

The soldiers were reportedly on a trip to the capital as part of the army's "cultural Sundays" initiative.