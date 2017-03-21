A shrine thought to be home to Jesus’s tomb will reopen to the public in time for Easter after a nine-month restoration project.
A team of scientists and restorers have completed work on the Edicule in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.
The huge limestone and marble structure needed reinforcement and conservation, including work on the drainage network for rainwater and sewage.
The Greek Orthodox, Amernian and Roman Catholic denominations share custody of the church, where tensions often run high over control of its various sectors.
Bitter disputes between the denominations have held up restoration work for more than 200 years at the 12th-century church – which stands on 4th-century remains.
An unsightly iron cage, built by British authorities in 1947 to support the walls, has been torn down.
“If this intervention hadn't happened now, there is a very great risk that there could have been a collapse,” said Bonnie Burnham of the World Monuments Fund.
“This is a complete transformation of the monument.”
Work began last year after the church was deemed unsafe by Israeli authorities, who have controlled East Jerusalem since its capture in the 1967 Middle East war.
Each denomination is believed to have contributed towards the $4 million (£3 million) project.
Jordan's King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas contributed around £130,000 each.
Antonia Moropoulou, a professor at the National Technical University of Athens, said extensive work was carried out on the masonry of the tomb.
Around 30 people were allowed to look inside the tomb during the work in October.
Photographer Oded Balilty told National Geographic: “I opened a window and showed people something that I don’t think will happen [again] in my lifetime. The most important part of our job is to show people what’s happening on the other side of the globe. I gave them the chance to see it. That’s a great feeling.”
