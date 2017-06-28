Iraqi forces have managed to push the last remnants of Isis in Mosul into an area of the city less than a kilometre wide, but the desperate militants are fighting back more fiercely than ever.

The US-backed coalition pushed towards the banks of the River Tigris from the Old City on Tuesday, effectively driving Isis into an even smaller siege zone, leading Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi to declare that victory will “come very soon”.

There is now just 600 metres (2,000 ft) left to cover between the frontline and the riverbank. “In a few days our forces will reach the Corniche and bring the battle to its conclusion,” Lieutenant General Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi of the Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) told Reuters from the Old City.

There are thought to be fewer than 300 militants left in Mosul – down from an estimated 6,000 when Operation Inherent Resolve to dislodge them from the city began in October 2016.

Those that are left, however, are intent on fighting to the death.

More than 80 suicide bombers in sleeper cells across the city were deployed over the weekend, causing death and damage in neighbourhoods previously declared to be safe. Residents’ homes – many of which are being used to shelter fighters and weapons – were set on fire before the situation was brought back under control.

The coalition retaliated with dozens of air strikes, which also pose a grave threat to civilian safety.

In pictures: Mosul offensive







In pictures: Mosul offensive









































1/22 Iraqi army soldiers from the 9th armoured division on a truck flash the sign of victory as they drive back from Mosul to the town of Qaraqosh (also known as Hamdaniya) Getty

2/22 Members of Iraqi forces flash the sign of victory on their vehicle as they advance towards Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul Getty

3/22 A member of Iraqi security forces gestures in Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

4/22 Iraqi children, one flashing the sign of victory, greet Iraqi army's soldiers from the 9th armoured division in the area of Ali Rash, adjacent to the eastern Al-Intissar neighbourhood of Mosul Getty

5/22 Peshmerga forces look at a tunnel used by Islamic State militants near the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

6/22 An Iraqi soldier takes a photograph with his phone as his comrade stands next to a detained man, whom the Iraqi army soldiers accused of being an Islamic State fighter, who was fleeing with his family in the Intisar disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq Reuters

7/22 Iranian Kurdish female members of the Freedom Party of Kurdistan (PAK) hold a position in an area near the town of Bashiqa, some 25 kilometres north east of Mosul Getty

8/22 Iraqi families, who fled their homes in Hamam al-Alil, gather on the outskirts of their town Getty

9/22 Displaced people walk past a checkpoint near Qayara, south of Mosul, Iraq AP

10/22 Iraqi families who were displaced by the ongoing operation by Iraqi forces against jihadists of the Islamic State group to retake the city of Mosul, are seen gathering in an area near Qayyarah

11/22 A boy who just fled Abu Jarbuah village is seen with his family at a Kurdish Peshmerga position between two front lines near Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

12/22 An Iraqi child eats a pomegranate upon the arrival of Iraqi forces in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

13/22 People who just fled Abu Jarbuah village sit as they eat at a Kurdish Peshmerga position between two front lines near Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

14/22 A couple who just fled Abu Jarbuah village are escorted by Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers Reuters

15/22 Women carry a boy over a wall as civilians flee their houses in the village of Tob Zawa, Iraq AP

16/22 An Iraqi soldier and a civilian ride a motorbike as smoke rises behind them, on the road between Qayyarah and Mosul Getty

17/22 A member of Iraqi forces, wearing a skull mask, waits at a checkpoint for people fleeing the main hub city of Mosul Getty

18/22 An Iraqi soldier sits at a checkpoint in an area near Qayyarah Getty

19/22 Iraqi men prepare food portions for Iraqi forces deployed in areas south of Mosul Getty

20/22 Iraqi forces celebrate upon the arrival of vehicles bringing food to them Getty

21/22 Iraqi childen smoke cigarettes upon the arrival of Iraqi forces in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

22/22 A member of Iraqi forces distributes drinks to children in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

Approximately 50,000 civilians are still trapped, used as human shields by the extremists. Those who do not comply with orders or are suspected of planning an escape are routinely shot.

Many residents are starving or ill from drinking dirty water, leaving some too weak to flee even if they wanted to.

The Old City, a historic district of winding alleyways, is the last pocket of Mosul under jihadist control – but the fight to free the city, once the jewel in the so-called caliphate’s crown, has been long and bloody.

Initially both Iraqi and US forces were hopeful the operation would be completed by the end of 2016. Fierce fighting from Isis, including booby traps, roadside bombs, suicide car bomb attacks and sniper fire – has slowed the operation.

In nine months of fighting a total of 850,000 people have fled their homes and thousands of civilians have been killed by US-led coalition bombing, as well as at the hands of Isis. The Iraqi government has refused to release soldier casualty figures for fear the high toll would damage troops’ morale.

The blazing 45 degree heat and stench of dead bodies have given the last few days of the battle an apocalyptic feel, soldiers on the frontlines report.

Nethertheless, Isis is almost defeated in the city: last week, militants blew up the city’s 12th century Grand Mosque, from which leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi announced the creation of the so-called caliphate after his troops swept across northern Iraq from Syria in the summer of 2014.

The demolition was labelled a “sign of defeat” by many Iraqi politicians and military figures. It is believed to have been ordered to prevent the coalition forces from claiming a symbolic victory from the same spot.

The fall of Mosul is dovetailing with the operation to retake Isis’s de facto capital of Raqqa in northern Syria, which has been encircled by US-backed Kurdish militias.

The loss of both cities will effectively end the existence of the caliphate, but Isis is expected to wage a insurgency war across both countries and launch terror attacks worldwide for many years to come.