A studio debate on Lebanese television ended in violence less than a minute after it began following an argument between two guests on the show.

OTV uploaded a clip to its YouTube channel of the fight on Monday between Bilal Daqmaq, a prominent Lebanese cleric and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad critic, and former Syrian MP Ahmad Shlash, who supports the government in the Syrian civil war.

It was quickly viewed and shared thousands of times on various social media accounts, and later translated into English by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

In Pictures: The crisis unfolding in Syria







30 show all In Pictures: The crisis unfolding in Syria

























































1/30 A Syrian family arrives at a checkpoint, manned by pro-government forces, at the al-Hawoz street roundabout, after leaving Aleppo's eastern neighbourhoods Getty

2/30 A Syrian woman, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, reacts as she stands with her children in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood, after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

3/30 Syrian pro-regime fighters, gesture as they drive past resident fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood Getty

4/30 Syrian rebels withdrew from six more neighbourhoods in their one-time bastion of east Aleppo in the face of advancing government troops, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Getty

5/30 Syrian rebels withdrew from six more neighbourhoods in their one-time bastion of east Aleppo in the face of advancing government troops, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Getty

6/30 Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood , after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

7/30 Syrian pro-regime fighters, gesture as they drive past residents fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood Getty

8/30 Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood, after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

9/30 Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood Getty

10/30 A Syrian pro-regime fighter speaks with a child, as residents flee violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood. Syrian rebels withdrew from six more neighbourhoods in their one-time bastion of east Aleppo in the face of advancing government troops AFP/Getty Images

11/30 Smoke rises as seen from a governement-held area of Aleppo, Syria Reuters

12/30 Syrian soldiers targeting rebels-held areas in the eastern neighborhoods in Aleppo, Syria. According to media reports, the army is now holding on 99 percent of Aleppoís eastern neighborhoods EPA

13/30 Syrian pro-government forces patrol Aleppo's eastern al-Salihin neighbourhood after troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

14/30 Syrian soldiers rest following the battle at al-Sheik Saeed neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria EPA

15/30 A Syrian pro-government fighter walking past closed shops in the Bab al-Nasr district of Aleppo's Old City. Once renowned for its bustling souks, grand citadel and historic gates, Aleppo's Old City has been rendered virtually unrecognisable by some of the worst violence of Syria's war Getty

16/30 The crucial battle for Aleppo entered its 'final phase' after Syrian rebels retreated into a small pocket of their former bastion in the face of new army advances. The retreat leaves opposition fighters confined to just a handful of neighbourhoods in southeast Aleppo, the largest of them Sukkari and Mashhad Getty

17/30 Syrian civilans arrive at a checkpoint, manned by pro-government forces, at the al-Hawoz street roundabout, after leaving Aleppo's eastern neighbourhoods. Syria's government has retaken at least 85 percent of east Aleppo, which fell to rebels in 2012, since beginning its operation Getty

18/30 Syrian civilians flee the Sukkari neighbourhood towards safer rebel-held areas in southeastern Aleppo Getty

19/30 Syrians celebrate in the government-held Mogambo neighbourhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after rebel fighters retreated into a small pocket of their former bastion in the face of new army advances Getty

20/30 Syrians celebrate in the government-held Mogambo neighbourhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after rebel fighters retreated into a small pocket of their former bastion in the face of new army advances. The fall of Aleppo would be the worst rebel defeat since Syria's conflict began in 2011, and leave the government in control of the country's five major cities Getty

21/30 A Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

22/30 Syrian refugee Aliya inside the tent where she lives with her husband and ten children in a camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

23/30 Syrian refugee women and children outside the entrance to their tents in the refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA Wire

24/30 A Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

25/30 A Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA Wire

26/30 A Syrian refugee woman outside the entrance to the tent where her family live, in the refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

27/30 A vehicle drives past a mosque at night in Idlib, Syria. Picture taken with a long exposure Reuters

28/30 Damaged buildings stand in the rebel-controlled town of Binnish in Idlib province, Syria Reuters

29/30 The night sky is seen through damaged windows in the rebel-controlled town of Binnish in Idlib province, Syria Reuters

30/30 Damaged buildings stand in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan in Idlib province, Syria Reuters

The two came to blows within seconds after the host said he was sorry to hear that Mr Shlash’s cousin had been murdered the day before by Isis, who had accused the dead man of collaborating with the regime.

He asked whether Mr Daqmaq would also like to offer his condolences - to be told by the Muslim scholar, who sat with his arms folded, that he would “extend my condolences to the Syrian people for anyone killed.”

Mr Shlash immediately took offence to the equivocal answer, asking, “Brother, he asked you a straight question: Are you extending me condolences or not?” to which his fellow guest replied, “It’s none of your business.”

Images of people breaking Ramadan fast in ruined Syrian town go viral

The former MP asked, raising his voice, how it could “possibly be none of my business?!” and the two proceeded to swear and shout at each other to shut up before Mr Shlash got up from his seat.

Almost instantaneously two began landing blows on each other, throwing a glass of water, knocking over a chair and damaging screens before staff on set could intervene to separate them.

A few moments later, the moderator also had a glass of water thrown over him for his trouble in trying to break up the fight.