RAF drone strike stops Isis carrying out public execution in Syria

An RAF drone strike has stopped a public execution by Isis in Syria, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The Reaper drone initially spotted a group of fighters from the terror group, also known as Daesh, mustering a large crowd in the town of Abu Kamal in eastern Syria.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “When a van then unloaded two shackled prisoners in front of the crowd, it became clear that Daesh were organising a public execution.

“Given the large number of civilians present, the Reaper's crew could not target directly the Daesh fighters about to carry out the murders.

“However, two armed extremists were stationed as sentries on the roof of a building overlooking the scene.

“A Hellfire missile was fired immediately, and scored a direct hit which not only killed one of the sentries but also brought the execution to an immediate halt, as the Daesh fighters fled the scene, and the crowd of civilians dispersed.”

In pictures: Isis' weapons factories







11 show all In pictures: Isis' weapons factories



















1/11 A mortar round fin manufactured by Isis in Gogjali, Mosul, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

2/11 Isis rocket components discovered in Gogjali, Mosul, Iraq in November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

3/11 Isis mortars discovered near Karamlais, Iraq, in November 2016 CAR

4/11 An Isis rocket launch frame in Qaraqosh, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

5/11 A memo from Isis' COSQC on quality control at a manufacturing facility in Gogjali, Mosul, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

6/11 Electrically-operated initiators manufactured by Isis in forces Gogjali, Mosul, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

7/11 Isis mortar tubes at a manufacturing facility in Karamlais, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

8/11 An Isis mortar production facility discovered in Gogjali, Mosul, in November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

9/11 An Isis weapons manufacturing facilities near Mosul in November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

10/11 Stocks of French-manufactured Sorbitol, Latvian potassium nitrate and Lebanese sugar at an Isis weapons factory in Iraq Conflict Armament Research

11/11 A destroyed Isis weapons facility in Qaraqosh, Iraq, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

The attack took place on Tuesday last week.

Between December 2015 and December 2016 the RAF launched 73 air strikes over Syria, killing an estimated 120 Islamic State fighters and injuring a further 12.

Copyright Press Association