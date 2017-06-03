Saddam Hussein reportedly listened to RnB legend Mary J Blige, stuffed himself with muffins, and cackled like Dracula from Sesame Street while he awaited trial for crimes against humanity, according to a new book about the US troops who guarded him.

Twelve young American soldiers came to view the imprisoned dictator as a “grandfather-like figure” while they held him in a former Iraqi palace dubbed The Rock, and even mourned his death when he was hung in 2006, it is claimed.

Between bouts of weeding and sessions on an exercise bike called Pony, according to The Times, he gave the men a unique insight into his parenting style as he recounted tales about his life in Iraq.

Hussein reportedly revealed that when his notoriously violent son Uday made a "terrible mistake" by shooting several people dead at a party, he burned his collection of Rolls-Royces, Porsches, and Ferraris as a punishment.

The tyrant is said to have laughed wildly as he recalled watching the cars burn.

Former US soldier Will Bardenwerper claims Hussein displayed "surprising affection, dignity, and courage in the face of looming death" in his upcoming book The Prisoner in His Palace: Saddam Hussein, His American Guards, and What History Leaves Unsaid.

He has collected a series of first-hand accounts from American guards, interrogators, and spies who recalled their experiences with the fallen dictator before he died.

Rise and Fall of Saddam Hussein in pictures







10 show all Rise and Fall of Saddam Hussein in pictures

















1/10 Undated photo of Hussein Saddam Hussein was the president of Iraq from 1979 to 2003 Getty

2/10 Hussein family photo Getty

3/10 Hussein meets Donald Rumsfeld The pair met in 1983 when Rumsfeld was appointed US special envoy to the Middle East. He was later the Sec of Defence during the Iraq War 20 years later. Getty

4/10 Hussein and his sons Saddam Hussein pictured with his sons Uday and Qusay Getty

5/10 Hussein meets the Castros Saddam Hussein pictured with Fidel and Raul Castro in 1979 Getty

6/10 Hussein and Yasser Arafat Hussein meets with the Palestinian president in 1988 in Gaza City Getty

7/10 The fall of Baghdad Soldiers observe as Iraqis tear down a statue of Hussein Getty

8/10 Hussein captured US troops captured Hussein invasion in Dec 2003, months after the initial invasion Getty

9/10 Verdict delivered Hussein was found guilty of crimes against humanity getty

10/10 Execution Hussein was executed in Baghdad on 30 December 2006 Getty

One soldier on nightshifts reportedly said that when Hussein slept "he was like a lion at the zoo".

Another guard tried to stop crowds beating and spitting on Hussein's corpse when it was removed from the execution chamber.

The Prisoner in His Palace will be published next week.