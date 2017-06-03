Saddam Hussein reportedly listened to RnB legend Mary J Blige, stuffed himself with muffins, and cackled like Dracula from Sesame Street while he awaited trial for crimes against humanity, according to a new book about the US troops who guarded him.
Twelve young American soldiers came to view the imprisoned dictator as a “grandfather-like figure” while they held him in a former Iraqi palace dubbed The Rock, and even mourned his death when he was hung in 2006, it is claimed.
Between bouts of weeding and sessions on an exercise bike called Pony, according to The Times, he gave the men a unique insight into his parenting style as he recounted tales about his life in Iraq.
Hussein reportedly revealed that when his notoriously violent son Uday made a "terrible mistake" by shooting several people dead at a party, he burned his collection of Rolls-Royces, Porsches, and Ferraris as a punishment.
The tyrant is said to have laughed wildly as he recalled watching the cars burn.
Former US soldier Will Bardenwerper claims Hussein displayed "surprising affection, dignity, and courage in the face of looming death" in his upcoming book The Prisoner in His Palace: Saddam Hussein, His American Guards, and What History Leaves Unsaid.
He has collected a series of first-hand accounts from American guards, interrogators, and spies who recalled their experiences with the fallen dictator before he died.
Rise and Fall of Saddam Hussein in pictures
Rise and Fall of Saddam Hussein in pictures
-
1/10 Undated photo of Hussein
Saddam Hussein was the president of Iraq from 1979 to 2003
Getty
-
2/10 Hussein family photo
Getty
-
3/10 Hussein meets Donald Rumsfeld
The pair met in 1983 when Rumsfeld was appointed US special envoy to the Middle East. He was later the Sec of Defence during the Iraq War 20 years later.
Getty
-
4/10 Hussein and his sons
Saddam Hussein pictured with his sons Uday and Qusay
Getty
-
5/10 Hussein meets the Castros
Saddam Hussein pictured with Fidel and Raul Castro in 1979
Getty
-
6/10 Hussein and Yasser Arafat
Hussein meets with the Palestinian president in 1988 in Gaza City
Getty
-
7/10 The fall of Baghdad
Soldiers observe as Iraqis tear down a statue of Hussein
Getty
-
8/10 Hussein captured
US troops captured Hussein invasion in Dec 2003, months after the initial invasion
Getty
-
9/10 Verdict delivered
Hussein was found guilty of crimes against humanity
getty
-
10/10 Execution
Hussein was executed in Baghdad on 30 December 2006
Getty
One soldier on nightshifts reportedly said that when Hussein slept "he was like a lion at the zoo".
Another guard tried to stop crowds beating and spitting on Hussein's corpse when it was removed from the execution chamber.
The Prisoner in His Palace will be published next week.
