Rebel-held eastern Aleppo could face “total destruction” by Christmas and thousands could die if the current assault on the city is not stopped, the UN's special envoy to Syria has warned.

Staffan de Mistura told reporters in Geneva that he was prepared to go to the besieged area of the city and personally escort al-Qaeda-linked fighters out himself in an appeal to stop the current bombing campaign by Russian and Syrian forces.

“The bottom line is in a maximum of two months, two and a half months, the city of eastern Aleppo at this rate may be totally destroyed. We are talking about the old city in particular,” he said, adding that "thousands of Syrian civilians, not terrorists, will be killed".

Approximately 250,000 people are thought to trapped in east Aleppo - where rebel supply lines were cut off by President Bashar al-Assad's troops in July. A renewed aerial and ground campaign to retake opposition-held areas has left hundreds of civilians dead, according to the UN, and damaged hospitals, water plants, and bakeries.

“There is only one thing we are not ready to do: be passive, resign ourselves to another Srebrenica, another Rwanda, which we are sadly ready to recognise written on that wall in front of us, unless something takes place,” Mr de Mistura said.

Syria, backed by the Russian government, says it is targeting militants in the city who use civilians as human shields. Mr de Mistura said that the presence of about 900 former or current Jabhat al-Nusra - now calling themselves Jabhat Fateh al-Sham - fighters did not justify the destruction that has been wrought on the city in the last two weeks following the collapse of a US-Russian brokered ceasefire. He said that there were about 8,000 fighters in eastern Aleppo in total.

Syria: Government advance in Aleppo continues as tanks cross front line

Addressing the fighters directly, Mr de Mistura asked if they were willing to decide the destiny the destiny of so many innocent people, saying he would ensure their safety if they accepted an amnesty.

“If you did decide to leave in dignity, and with your weapons, to Idlib or anywhere you wanted to go, I personally am ready physically to accompany you,” he said.

Mr de Mistura also warned that history would judge decision makers in Damascus and Moscow for the misery imposed on east Aleppo's citizens through the fighting.

“Thousands... will be killed and many of them wounded… This is what you, we, the world will be seeing when we will be trying to celebrate Christmas, or the end of the year if this continues at this rate, unimpeded. Homs [rebel held city recently completely retaken by the regime] multiplied by 50.”

In pictures: Aleppo bombing







14 show all In pictures: Aleppo bombing

























1/14 Bombing in Aleppo Smoke rises after airstrikes on the rebel-held al-Sakhour neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 29, 2016. Reuters

2/14 Bombing in Aleppo A Syrian family runs for cover amid the rubble of destroyed buildings following a reported air strike on the rebel-held neighbourhood of Al-Qatarji in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, on April 29, 2016. AFP/Getty Images

3/14 Bombing in Aleppo A man reacts as he stands on blood stains at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Fardous district, Syria, April 29, 2016. Reuters

4/14 Bombing in Aleppo The damage of the airstrikes in the rebel-held area of Aleppo on April 28 Reuters

5/14 Bombing in Aleppo The damaged the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo Reuters

6/14 Bombing in Aleppo Syrians evacuate an injured man amid the rubble of destroyed buildings following an air strike on a rebel-held of Aleppo on April 29, 2016. AFP/Getty Images

7/14 Bombing in Aleppo People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr AP

8/14 Bombing in Aleppo A man leads a woman in tears and child out of the scene after airstrikes hit Aleppo AP

9/14 Bombing in Aleppo Civil defence members search for survivors after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo Reuters

10/14 Bombing in Aleppo A Syrian boy is comforted as he cries next to the body of a relative who died in a reported air strike in the rebel-held neighbourhood of al-Soukour in the northern city of Aleppo Getty Images

11/14 Bombing in Aleppo A Syrian family walks amid the rubble of destroyed buildings following a reported air strike in the Bustan al-Qasr rebel-held district of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo Getty Images

12/14 Bombing in Aleppo Syrian civil defence volunteers and rescuers remove a baby from under the rubble of a destroyed building following a reported air strike on the rebel-held neighbourhood of al-Kalasa in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo Getty Images

13/14 Bombing in Aleppo Syrians help a wounded youth following an air strike on the Fardous rebel held neighbourhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo Getty Images

14/14 Bombing in Aleppo Syrian civil defence volunteers evacuate people from a damaged building following a reported airstrike in the rebel-held neighbourhood of Tareeq al-Bab in the northern city of Aleppo

He called for shelling of the city to stop immediately, and for the UN to be allowed to take aid supplies into rebel-held areas. East Aleppo has not recieved any humanitarian assistance in the last three months, and food and medical supplies are running dangerously low.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault also said on Thursday that what he described as the indiscriminate bombing of the Syrian city of Aleppo was feeding terrorism and creating a new generation of Islamist extremists.

Mr Ayrault, who was speaking at a news conference after holding talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said it was never too late to stop the bombing and that was why he had decided to visit Moscow.

A spokesperson from the Russia Foreign Ministry said that Russia was "willing to work on" France's draft UN resolution.

The US broke off talks with Russia on Syria earlier this week, citing Moscow's "unacceptable" backing for Mr Assad's Aleppo campaign.