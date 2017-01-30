Syrians on Donald Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’: 'I did not see this coming. I thought I would be safe'

It is not yet known how many people around the world will be affected by US President Donald Trump’s executive order banning even legal residents of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

While citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen are temporarily barred from US soil, the legislation also suspends the US’s refugee resettlement programme for 120 days and cuts the number to be accepted each year from 50,000 to 25,000.

Several parts of what was deemed the “ill thought out” order have already been struck down by federal judges amid outrage worldwide and protests and confusion at all of the US’s major airports over the weekend.

Perhaps most cruelly it hits Syrians – people who have suffered unthinkable losses – the hardest. The processing of refugees fleeing six years of bloody civil war has been halted indefinitely.

“The last few days have been so frustrating. I haven’t slept at all,” said 23-year-old Alaa Alsabeh, from Hama in central Syria.

Alaa, who is currently studying in northern Cyprus, had been due to start a masters programme in Engineering at Wayne State University in Michigan later this year. But the US Embassy emailed to say that his visa interview had been cancelled, and would not be rescheduled.

“I have some plans but I’m not sure what I’m going to do. I missed my chance to go to Germany or Canada when I accepted the offer from [Wayne State],” he said.

Alaa managed to leave for Beirut over the border 18 months ago with the hopes of going on to postgraduate study to make his family proud. It is frustrating his hard work has come to nothing thanks to American politics, he said.

“This order is nothing to do with Syrians or me, I’m just a student. The protests show that the politicians don’t represent the people over there.”

Donald Trump announces a ban on refugees and all visitors from Muslim-majority countries

Thousands more people like Alaa thought to be waiting on the lengthy asylum process or already in the air when the order was enacted are now trapped in a legal limbo.

In Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey – Syria’s neighbours – airports reported that around a dozen families who had been turned away at US immigration had returned after leaving for what they finally thought was a new life.

(On Monday, Mr Trump said the chaos at airports worldwide was the result of a Delta Airlines system malfunction rather than his order. He defended implementing the legislation without warning so “bad dudes” didn’t scramble to enter the US beforehand.)

For those already in the US, the situation is still fraught with untested complications.

Amer Doko managed to flee Syria for Jordan in 2013 after being released from one of the Syrian regime’s notorious prisons for dissenters.

Now based in Washington DC, he works for a non-profit organisation which aims to strengthen democratic institutions in developing countries and lives with his young family in Virginia.

In Pictures: The crisis unfolding in Syria







30 show all In Pictures: The crisis unfolding in Syria

























































1/30 A Syrian family arrives at a checkpoint, manned by pro-government forces, at the al-Hawoz street roundabout, after leaving Aleppo's eastern neighbourhoods Getty

2/30 A Syrian woman, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, reacts as she stands with her children in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood, after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

3/30 Syrian pro-regime fighters, gesture as they drive past resident fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood Getty

4/30 Syrian rebels withdrew from six more neighbourhoods in their one-time bastion of east Aleppo in the face of advancing government troops, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Getty

5/30 Syrian rebels withdrew from six more neighbourhoods in their one-time bastion of east Aleppo in the face of advancing government troops, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Getty

6/30 Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood , after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

7/30 Syrian pro-regime fighters, gesture as they drive past residents fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood Getty

8/30 Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood, after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

9/30 Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood Getty

10/30 A Syrian pro-regime fighter speaks with a child, as residents flee violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood. Syrian rebels withdrew from six more neighbourhoods in their one-time bastion of east Aleppo in the face of advancing government troops AFP/Getty Images

11/30 Smoke rises as seen from a governement-held area of Aleppo, Syria Reuters

12/30 Syrian soldiers targeting rebels-held areas in the eastern neighborhoods in Aleppo, Syria. According to media reports, the army is now holding on 99 percent of Aleppoís eastern neighborhoods EPA

13/30 Syrian pro-government forces patrol Aleppo's eastern al-Salihin neighbourhood after troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

14/30 Syrian soldiers rest following the battle at al-Sheik Saeed neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria EPA

15/30 A Syrian pro-government fighter walking past closed shops in the Bab al-Nasr district of Aleppo's Old City. Once renowned for its bustling souks, grand citadel and historic gates, Aleppo's Old City has been rendered virtually unrecognisable by some of the worst violence of Syria's war Getty

16/30 The crucial battle for Aleppo entered its 'final phase' after Syrian rebels retreated into a small pocket of their former bastion in the face of new army advances. The retreat leaves opposition fighters confined to just a handful of neighbourhoods in southeast Aleppo, the largest of them Sukkari and Mashhad Getty

17/30 Syrian civilans arrive at a checkpoint, manned by pro-government forces, at the al-Hawoz street roundabout, after leaving Aleppo's eastern neighbourhoods. Syria's government has retaken at least 85 percent of east Aleppo, which fell to rebels in 2012, since beginning its operation Getty

18/30 Syrian civilians flee the Sukkari neighbourhood towards safer rebel-held areas in southeastern Aleppo Getty

19/30 Syrians celebrate in the government-held Mogambo neighbourhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after rebel fighters retreated into a small pocket of their former bastion in the face of new army advances Getty

20/30 Syrians celebrate in the government-held Mogambo neighbourhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after rebel fighters retreated into a small pocket of their former bastion in the face of new army advances. The fall of Aleppo would be the worst rebel defeat since Syria's conflict began in 2011, and leave the government in control of the country's five major cities Getty

21/30 A Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

22/30 Syrian refugee Aliya inside the tent where she lives with her husband and ten children in a camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

23/30 Syrian refugee women and children outside the entrance to their tents in the refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA Wire

24/30 A Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

25/30 A Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA Wire

26/30 A Syrian refugee woman outside the entrance to the tent where her family live, in the refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

27/30 A vehicle drives past a mosque at night in Idlib, Syria. Picture taken with a long exposure Reuters

28/30 Damaged buildings stand in the rebel-controlled town of Binnish in Idlib province, Syria Reuters

29/30 The night sky is seen through damaged windows in the rebel-controlled town of Binnish in Idlib province, Syria Reuters

30/30 Damaged buildings stand in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan in Idlib province, Syria Reuters

“I did not see this coming. I thought I would be safe with my permanent residency,” he said.

“Even people with dual citizenship are being affected. No Syrians are safe here anymore.”

Amer travels with work several times a year, and says the ban will adversely affect his ability to do his job as he dares not leave the country now.

His original hope of returning to Syria after finishing a Masters degree at Georgetown University died when he realised the war was still far from being over.

“The situation is very volatile. Being denied entry back into the US? Trust me, no Syrian can pay that price or take that risk.

“Even if you have all the reassurances in the world you will not put yourself in that position now,” he said. “We are heading into a very dark era.”