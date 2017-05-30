A lone grave, its dirt mound shaded under the drooping branches of a mulberry tree and kept adorned with flowers, has become a daily stop for seminary students and staff members near Togh-Bairdi, in northern Afghanistan.

It is the burial site of Mawlawi Shah Agha Hanafi, a revered religious scholar who founded the seminary about two decades ago and helped it grow into a thriving school for 1,300 students, including 160 girls. This month, the Taliban planted a bomb that killed him as he conducted a discussion about the Prophet Muhammad’s traditions, and his grave, at a corner of the seminary grounds, has become a gathering place for prayer and grief.

“When I come to work, the first thing I do is recite a verse of the Quran at his grave,” said Jan Agha, headmaster of the seminary, in Parwan province. “Then I weep, and then I go to my office.”

Hanafi joined a rapidly growing list of Islamic religious scholars who have become casualties of the Afghan war.

The scholars have long been targets, of one kind or another, in Afghanistan. Their words carry weight across many parts of society, and they are assiduously courted for their support — and frequently killed for their criticism.

Hundreds are believed to have been killed during the past 16 years of war, and not always by the Taliban. But there has been a definite up-tick in the targeted killing of scholars — widely known as ulema — as the Taliban have intensified their offensives in the past two years, officials say.

It is being taken as a clear reminder of the weight the insurgents give not just to military victories but also to religious influence in their campaign to disrupt the government and seize territory.

“The reason the Taliban resort to such acts is that they want to make sure their legitimacy is not questioned by the sermons of these ulema,” said Mohammad Moheq, a noted Afghan scholar of religion who also serves as an adviser to President Ashraf Ghani.

“The only thing that undermines their legitimacy is the ability and power of these ulema if they preach and argue against them,” Moheq continued. “Only they can challenge the Taliban’s ideology, not the liberal scholars or others, and the Taliban understand that.”

The exact toll of the scholars who preach Islam, but not the kind the Taliban prefer, is hard to gauge. If rough numbers from multiple provinces are any indication, it is enormous, and it has sown fear among preachers who know that their words at the pulpit could cost them their lives.

In Kandahar province alone, the Taliban movement’s original power base, about 300 preachers have been killed since 2004, according to Mawlawi Obaidullah Faizani, head of the provincial Ulema Council there. In Badakhshan, 20 were killed in just the past year, out of a 16-year total of 110, said Abdul Wali Arshad, director of the province’s department of religious affairs. In Logar province last week, the deputy head of the province’s Ulema Council was gunned down on his way home from dawn prayer, one of the bullets striking his upper lip.

“The reason these ulema are getting targeted is because they tell the truth — and the truth is that the ongoing fighting is just for power,” said Mawlawi Khudai Nazar Mohammedi, head of the Ulema Council of Helmand.

One member of the Taliban’s leadership council suggested that part of the reason for the intensified targeting of religious scholars was the influence of the insurgency’s new leader, Mawlawi Haibatullah Akhundzada. He is an ulema and madrassa leader and is considered more of a religious ideologue than his predecessor, who was killed by a US drone in 2015.

The senior Taliban figure, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid angering other members of the leadership, said that under Haibatullah’s orders, sermons were more closely watched than ever — and that straying from Taliban interpretations of Shariah law was punished “as harshly as possible.”

The Taliban’s statement this month after they gunned down Abdul Ghafoor Pairoz, 32, a prominent scholar in Kandahar who had written or translated more than 50 books, made the stakes clear.

They said he had been killed for considering “the current holy war in Afghanistan as illegitimate.” The Taliban said that “removing such a vicious element” was a signal to others that they were being watched, and that “insolence toward religious orders” would not be tolerated.

During the Taliban’s rule in the 1990s, Pairoz was a young student in Taliban madrassas in Kabul. When their government fell, he stuck to the path and moved to Quetta, Pakistan, where he completed seven years of higher education in religion to earn the title of mawlana. He remained active in Taliban circles in Quetta, where the Taliban’s leadership council operates from in exile.

But, as Pairoz read more and the war dragged on, he started questioning the religious foundation upon which the Taliban were fighting. He decided the only way to fight back was through an active religious discourse. His last book, a collection of essays titled “The Calling,” dealt with themes like religious pluralism and the need for tolerance.

“He would translate orally from the text in front of him, and I would type,” said his younger brother Waseel Pairoz, who also pursued religious education.

After the Taliban killed his brother and released their statement, the younger Pairoz left Kandahar and now lives in Kabul.

“Pairoz always said that he loved this country, and that if he died for it, it would not be a regret,” another of his brothers, Mohammed Rasoul Pairoz, said. “The message he often delivered to the Taliban was that this world is meant for living — so live in it, and let others live.”

Just like Pairoz, Hanafi, the seminary founder in Parwan, was critical of the Taliban’s path, and often spoke of politics passionately in his sermons. In one of his final speeches, he called on the Taliban to “join hands with the people of Afghanistan, instead of joining hands with Pakistan and Russia,” a country increasingly accused of establishing ties to the Afghan insurgency.

After multiple attempts on his life, with roadside bombs planted on his path, Hanafi had been forced out of Togh-Bairdi, his home village, and the seminary he had built here. He had taken up another job in the provincial capital, leading a bigger seminary.

On the morning of 9 May, as he sat down with about three dozen students, a bomb that had been planted under his cushion went off. His brother, Mawlawi Jawed Hanafi, succeeded him as head of the seminary at Togh-Bairdi. He said the young man who had planted the bomb — and who was arrested — was a student from the class, and that he had been seen peeking through the window to make sure his instructor had taken his seat. He then walked away and detonated the bomb.

The book in front of Hanafi was ripped and covered in blood. The scholar did not make it to a hospital.

“I saw the Mawlawi lying on his back — when he saw me, he moved his lips to say something, but he couldn’t,” said Aziz Agha, his bodyguard, who rushed into the room after the explosion. “His turban wasn’t on his head. His clothes were torn. I held him to help him stand up, but I saw pieces of flesh dropping from his back.”

The room where the bombing happened remains sealed.

World news in pictures







39 show all World news in pictures











































































1/39 25 May 2017 Protestors wearing masks depicting the leaders of the G7 countries pose for a selfie during a demonstration organised by Oxfam in Giardini Naxos, Sicily, Italy Reuters

2/39 25 May 2017 Former US president Barack Obama and Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive on stage during the Protestant church day (Kirchentag) event at the Brandenburg Gate (Brandenburger Tor) in Berlin Getty Images

3/39 25 May 2017 Policemen perform surveillance on the area around Brandenburg Gate from a roof top prior to an event with former US president Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the German Protestant Kirchentag (Church Day) in Berlin, Germany EPA

4/39 25 May 2017 Police officers on jetski's patrol the beach of Isolabella, ahead of a G7 summit, in the Sicilian town of Taormina, southern Italy a

5/39 25 May 2017 European Council President Donald Tusk speaks to US President Donald Trump after welcoming him at EU headquarters, as part of the NATO meeting, in Brussels Getty Images

6/39 24 May 2017 A demonstrator reacts after injuring his head during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil Reuters

7/39 25 May 2017 US President Donald Trump meets with European Council President Donald Tusk, President-of the EU Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and officials during a meeting at the European Union Headquarters during a NATO meeting in Brussels Getty Images

8/39 24 May 2017 Riot police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil Reuters

9/39 24 May 2017 Smoke rises near the building of the Agriculture Ministry during a protest against Brazilian President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil Reuters

10/39 24 May 2017 Newly-elected Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland Reuters

11/39 24 May 2017 An opposition activist plays the violin in front of an armoured vehicle of the riot police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas Getty Images

12/39 24 May 2017 French cartoonist and film director Arthur de Pins and French music composer Mat Bastard with an actor dressed as a zombie during a photocall for the film 'Zombillenium' at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes Getty Images

13/39 23 May 2017 The Tejas Express luxury train leaves for its first return journey between Goa and Mumbai at the Karmali railway station in the Indian state of Go Getty Images

14/39 22 May 2017 an Indian child plays a game on a touch-screen onboard the Tejas Express luxury train during its first journey between Mumbai and Goa in Mumbai. Getty Images

15/39 22 May 2017 Indian passengers travel onboard the Tejas Express luxury train during its first journey between Mumbai and Goa in Mumbai Getty Images

16/39 22 May 2017 Indian passengers travel onboard the Tejas Express luxury train during its first journey between Mumbai and Goa in Mumbai Getty Images

17/39 22 May 2017 An Italian soldier stands guard on a road near Taormina in Sicily. The heads of the Group of Seven (G7), including new US president Donald Trump and new French president Emmanuel Macron will meet in Taormina, Sicily. Getty Images

18/39 22 May 2017 Thai Police Lt. General Saroj Keokajee holds a press conference in front of Pra Mongkut Klao Hospital, which was struck by a small bomb, in Bangkok Getty Images

19/39 22 May 2017 Thai soldiers secure the area as a patient is escorted to safety after a bomb exploded at military-owned Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand EPA

20/39 22 May 2017 German police evacuated the headquarters of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, after a suspicious object was found in the mailroom REUTERS

21/39 22 May 2017 North Korean ground-to-ground medium-to-long range strategic ballistic missile Pukguksong-2 being launched in a test-fire Getty Images

22/39 22 May 2017 Israeli soldiers wait for the arrival ceremony of US President Donald Trump at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, Israel AP

23/39 22 May 2017 US President Donald Trump hugs Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

24/39 22 May 2017 US President Donald J. Trump speaking on the podium after arriving at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, outside Tel Aviv, Israel EPA

25/39 22 May 2017 US President Donald Trump delivers a few remarks to reporters before his meeting with Israel's President Reuven Rivlin at Rivlin's residence in Jerusalem Reuters

26/39 22 May 2017 Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President, at the President's Residence in Jerusalem Getty Images

27/39 22 May 2017 White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President, attend a press conference at the President's Residence in Jerusalem Getty Images

28/39 21 May 2017 An artist paints a picture of high jump star Germaine Mason, who died on April 20 in a motorbike crash on the outskirts of Kingston, in Portland, Jamaica REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

29/39 21 May 2017 People accompany the coffin of high jump star Germaine Mason, who died on April 20 in a motorbike crash on the outskirts of Kingston, to the cemetery in Grange Hill, Portland, Jamaica REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

30/39 21 May 2017 Jamaica's Olympic champion Usain Bolt reacts during a funeral service for high jump star Germaine Mason, who died on April 20 in a motorbike crash on the outskirts of Kingston, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, in Hayley Park Road, in Kingston, Jamaica REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

31/39 21 May 2017 An aerial view of an art installation featuring Korean war-era tanks painted in different colours around a globe with a slogan reading: 'Peace All Around the World', at the Peace dam, north of Hwacheon near the Demilitarized one (DMZ) separating North and South Korea Getty Images

32/39 21 May 2017 A general view of art installations at the Peace dam, north of Hwacheon near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea Getty Images

33/39 19 May 2017 French President Emmanuel Macron, visits soldiers of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, Northern Mali, AP

34/39 18 May 2017 Israeli soldiers fire tear gas during clashes with Palestinian protesters after a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Beita, near Nablus EPA

35/39 18 May 2017 Palestinians attack a passing vehicle belonging to an Israeli settler near the Hawara checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Nablus Reuters

36/39 17 May 2017 The parliament building is seen through flare smoke during a demonstration of uniformed officers marking a 24-hour general strike against the latest round of austerity in Athens, Greece Reuters

37/39 17 May 2017 Iranian President and candidate in the upcoming presidential elections Hassan Rouhani speaks during a campaign rally in the northwestern city of Ardabil Getty Images

38/39 16 May 2017 The skyline of Dubai is pictured from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world standing at 828 metres Getty Images

39/39 16 May 2017 A makeshift altar with a cup of coffee, water glass and newspaper headlining the story of slain Mexican journalist Javier Valdez is pictured in a cafe previously frequented by Valdez in Culiacan, Sinaloa State, Mexico Getty Images

Hanafi’s fellow scholars say they find peace in the fact that this is nothing new — that their leader was among the latest killed in the long history of the fight over whose beliefs are true. That fight dates back to the early days of Islam.

“These are not new enemies,” said Mawlawi Abdul Hafiz Mowahed, one of Hanafi’s former students and an instructor now. “Who killed Caliph Osman? Who killed Caliph Ali? Who killed Caliph Omar? The killers were people in the garb of Islam.” He noted that Caliph Osman had also been assassinated after dawn prayer, hunched over as he was reading from the Quran.

“The Prophet Muhammad predicted that once the sword bleeds innocent blood, this blood will run until the Day of Judgement,” he said.

Copyright The New York Times