Turkey and Russia are planning to implement a countrywide ceasefire in Syria before the start of the New Year.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has also told the nation's A Haber television broadcaster that all foreign fighter groups, including Shia militant group and President Bashar al-Assad ally Hezbollah, need to leave the war-torn country.

It follows unconfirmed reports that the two governments had already agreed terms of a ceasefire deal in the wake of the evacuation of around 34,000 from under-siege Aleppo.

“We are planning to secure this before the beginning of the New Year,” said Mr Cavusoglu.

"We are on the verge of an agreement with Russia. If everything goes all right, we will make this agreement."

In the same interview, he said there is no joint operation between Turkey and Russia against Isis in the Syrian stronghold of al-Bab and that the US was not giving air support to its Syria operation.

Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War







12 show all Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War





















1/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A man crosses a street in Aleppo, December 12, 2009 Reuters

2/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A vendor sits inside an antique shop in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood, in the Old City of Aleppo, December 12, 2009 Reuters

3/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A view shows part of Aleppo's historic citadel, overlooking Aleppo city, Syria Reuters

4/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A view shows part of Aleppo's historic citadel, Syria Reuters

5/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War Visitors walk inside Aleppo's Umayyad mosque, Syria Reuters

6/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War People walk inside the Khan al-Shounah market, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria Reuters

7/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A man walks past shops in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria Reuters

8/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War People walk along an alley in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria Reuters

9/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War Visitors tour Aleppo's historic citadel, Syria December 11, 2009 Reuters

10/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A general view shows the Old City of Aleppo as seen from Aleppo's historic citadel, Syria December 11, 2009 Reuters

11/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War People walk near Aleppo's Bab al-Faraj Clock Tower, Syria October 6, 2010 Reuters

12/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A man stands inside Aleppo's historic citadel, overlooking Aleppo city, Syria December 11, 2009 Reuters

The former migration committee chairman, who said Russia and Turkey will both be guarantors but that there is "nothing final" over whether Iran will also sign, added: "All foreign fighters need to leave Syria. Hezbollah needs to return to Lebanon."

He also said the talks were "not an alternative" to United Nations-backed negotiations in Geneva, but were a "complementary step", and said dialogue between Turkey and President Assad was "out of the question".

Russia, Iran and Turkey said last week they were ready to help broker a peace deal after holding talks in Moscow.

Ankara and the Kremlin however fail to agree over President Assad, who is supported by President Vladimir Putin but vehemently opposed as a "tyrant" by Turkey's President Recep Erdogan.

Buses sent to evacuate civilians burned by militants in Syria

A potential ceasefire in September, brokered by the US and Russia, failed as the Syrian government continued bombing rebel-held areas.

The war in Syria has killed potentially more than 430,000, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights - a monitoring group - and an estimated 11 million Syrians have fled their homes since March 2011.

Around one million Syrians have requested asylum to Europe, including 300,000 applications to Germany, according to the European University Institute in Florence.