A 17-year-old surfer has been killed after a shark attack in Australia.

The teenage girl was surfing with her father when she was attacked off Esperance in Western Australia state.

She reportedly lost her leg during the attack and was treated by paramedics on the beach at Bandy Creek.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition on Monday afternoon, where she died.

"Condonlences [sic] from everone [sic] @EsperancePol to the family and friends of the victim of today's shark attack," Esperance Police tweeted.

"Deverstating [sic] circumstances."

Wylie Bay Beach has been closed until further notice and people have been advised to stay out of the area for 48 hours.

The Esperance Express reported that the Department of Fisheries will patrol the beach and water from early Tuesday morning.

The West Australian reported that the teenager had been surfing in the popular spot of Kelp Beds, which lies three kilometres east of Wylie Bay.

17yo girl fighting for her life after Wylie Bay shark attack. #esperance pic.twitter.com/kCNdidIXa6 — Caitlyn Rintoul (@caitlynrintoul) April 17, 2017

The coastline is reportedly known for great white shark sightings.

In recent decades, Australia has suffered an average of less than two deadly shark attacks per year.

Surfer Sean Pollard was attacked at Wylie Bay in 2014, and he lost his right hand and left arm above the elbow.

Last June, 60-year-old Doreen Collyer died after being attacked by a large shark when she was diving one kilometre off the Perth coast.

Agencies contributed to this report.