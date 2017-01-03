In-home surveillance cameras captured the moment a two-year-old boy lifted a chest of drawers off his trapped twin brother.

The boys had been playing in their bedroom in Orem, Utah, when the heavy piece of furniture tipped over, pinning toddler Brock Shoff underneath it.

The 2-year-old twins had been playing by the chest of drawers ( Kayli Shoff )

Twin brother Bowdy managed to avoid being trapped and set to work figuring out how to help his brother escape.

Brock is clearly distressed as he attempts to wriggle out from under the dresser, and it is not until Bowdy manages to lift the corner that the trapped twin is able to escape.

The boys’ mother, Kayli, had only stepped out of the room briefly when the accident took place.

Bowdy managed to lift the chest of drawers to free Brock ( Kayli Shoff )

The video was posted on Facebook by Ricky Shoff, the twins’ father.

“I've been a little hesitant to post this. But I feel it's not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible,” he wrote.

“'We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share. We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is ok.

“Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall.”

Falling furniture poses a considerable risk to children.

Last month, furniture retailer Ikea was forced to pay out £40m in compensation to three US families whose toddlers were killed by falling chests of drawers from the company’s Malm range.