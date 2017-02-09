Rebecca Long-Bailey to Shadow Business as Corbyn reshuffles again

Rebecca Long-Bailey has been appointed Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the most high profile appointment in the latest Labour reshuffle forced on Jeremy Corbyn by the resignation of his previously loyal disciple Clive Lewis, and others.

Sue Hayman has been appointed Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Christina Rees has moved to Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, and replacing Long-Bailey as Chief Secretary to the Treasury MP for Bootle, Peter Dowd.

The moves mean that more than a third of Labour's MPs have served in Corbyn's Shadow Cabinet since he became leader in September 2015. Mr Corbyn said: "I am pleased to announce appointments to Labour’s Shadow Cabinet. We have a wealth of talent in our party and the strength of our shadow team will develop Labour’s alternative plan to rebuild and transform Britain, so that no one and no community is left behind.”