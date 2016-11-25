Skoda jokes are about as contemporary as that old greaser you see walking up your local high street now and again dressed like John Wayne.

But you might hear some over the next few months, and many of them might be coming from premium brand salesfolk. While telling you about how Skodas have heated rear windows to keep your hands warm while you’re pushing them, they’ll be clutching desperately at your sleeve with a look of terror in their eyes.

That’s because at the top of the range, as driven here, the new Skoda Kodiaq costs the sort of money that could get you a low-spec Discovery Sport.

If you’re into badges, you might see this as more reason than ever to buy a Discovery Sport. But if you want a medium-sized SUV with seven seats, tip-top build quality and so much equipment you’ll struggle to keep track of it all, the Kodiaq forcefully compels you to question why you would want to spend any more.

This is the latest example of Skoda doing what Skoda does so well. The company hasn’t had a vehicle like the Kodiaq before – but it hadn’t had vehicles like the Superb and Yeti before either, and that didn’t stop either of them laying waste to the competition.

So are Land Rover and the rest of the established SUV makers right to be afraid of the Kodiaq? Here’s where we find out.

(Skoda)

Climb aboard and it’s immediately easy to appreciate a well made, well designed cabin that majors on comfort and ease of use. All seven seats are spacious, within context – which is to say that the third row is cramped for full-sized adults but eminently suitable for kids of most ages. They’re positioned a bit low, so the view from them is poorish, but on the plus side both back rows fold down to leave a monster of a boot.

In terms of kit, if you can think of it this version of the Kodiaq has probably got it. We were particularly impressed by the infotainment system with its 8.0” touch screen. Rather than trying to impress you by being clever, it simply works, quickly and clearly. There are so many new cars we still can’t say that about.

We’ve got the Kodiaq 2.0 TDI 190 here, with an optional auto box turning all four wheels. Spec-wise, it’s a European model but it’s closest to the SE L trim which will be second from top in the UK range, so to all intents and purposes this is a £32,795 car.

This 190 version of the 2.0 TDI is best suited to vehicles that’ll be used regularly for towing or load-carrying, but if you just want to get from A to B, the 2.0 TDI 150 is quick enough to do that perfectly well. It’s more refined than the more powerful unit, too. Nonetheless, this is a good, strong engine which combines well with a chassis set-up that’s more entertaining than you might expect, with excellent body control and bags of grip.

There’s a blot on the landscape here, in the shape of a rather wonkily conceived set of adaptive drive modes. You can choose between modes which make its steering too light or its ride too firm.

That’s a significant black mark against the Kodiaq, but really it’s about the only one. It drives well for the most part, and the more time you spend in the cabin, the more evidence you see that Skoda has absolutely nailed it. As a family wagon, it’s really very hard indeed to fault.

That’s unless you think the heated rear window is for keeping your hands warm when you’re pushing it, of course. If you still subscribe to that view of what Skoda is all about, there’s no helping you; you’ll buy for an image and to hell with the consequences.

Ignore the Kodiaq, however, and the joke will be on you. Whether your idea of SUV heaven is a volume brand with lots of kit or a premium model with a badge to boast about, it’s very likely that Skoda is about to offer a better alternative to whatever tops your current wish list.

(Skoda)

2017 Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI 190 4x4 auto SE L

On sale now

Price: £32,795

Engine: 4cyls, 1968cc, turbodiesel

Power: 187bhp at 3500rpm

Torque: 295lb ft at 1750rpm

Gearbox: 7-spd auto

Kerbweight: 1761kg

0-62mph: 8.8sec

Top speed: 130mph

Economy: 49.5mpg

CO2/tax band: 151g/km, 28%

AUTOCAR