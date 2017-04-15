It was another busy schedule of County Championship cricket, with every man and his dog making the most of the not-so-sunny weather this Saturday.

Will Tavare (who was clearly in no rush) completed a six-hour century for Gloucestershire as they built a strong position against Leicestershire; Peter Handscomb showcased his quality for Yorkshire as the White Rose took command against Warwickshire; and Vice-captain Ben Brown led a spirited fight back by Sussex's lower-order batsmen to leave their match against Kent nicely poised – to name but a few.



So who were the big winners and losers today?

Golden ball award

Neil Wagner's six-wicket haul on day two gave Essex a genuine chance of winning a low-scoring game against Somerset at Taunton.

The 31-year-old New Zealand Test bowler returned figures of six for 48 in Somerset's second innings to leave last year's Division Two champions needing 255 to register their first victory of the season.

Centurions club

Shiv Chanderpaul’s innings against Surrey was so painstakingly stoical that even the great Bob Taylor must have been growing bored by the end of it.

The former Windies captain scored 182 in nearly eight hours at the crease for Lancashire, in an innings including 21 fours and two sixes. He was the last batsman to fall, caught behind off the spin bowling of Gareth Batty.

Shot of the day

Michael Carberry’s first pull shot of the day, which he brought out against Tim Murtagh, the ball crashing into the advertising hoardings for four.

Carberry’s cutting and pulling was on point all day and he closed with a fine 84* as he made his first Ageas Bowl appearance in the Championship since he was diagnosed with cancer last June.

England watch

Alistair Cook was the only batsman to offer any resistance as Craig Overton and Lewis Gregory set about dismantling the Essex top order.

His battling 52 was the only real resistance as Essex collapsed to 121 for eight at lunch.

Cow corner

Gary Ballance made a promising start to his innings against Warwickshire, constructing a patient 22 from 60 balls.

He then departed for tea and his brain must have still been on the buffet when play resumed, because he was dismissed by the very first ball of the evening session, as he edged from Olly Hannon-Dalby. D’oh.

Dab of the day

Northamptonshire’s Nathan Buck celebrated his five-wicket haul against Derbyshire not with a dab, but a double dab.

Leaping forward to take a superb caught-and-bowled to dismiss Will Davis and end Derbyshire’s innings, the right-arm quick dropped to his knees and popped the lesser-spotted double-dab, before rather bashfully getting to his feet and walking back to the pavilion.

Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba, take note.