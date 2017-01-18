"It's definitely not the end of the story," said AB De Villiers, but that feels evermore like a tall tale.

South Africa's captain, a devastating batsman of some 8,000 Test runs and over 100 Test matches, has made himself unavailable for this summer's Test tour of England and questions continue to surface over whether he will play cricket's longest format ever again.

De Villiers, who took over the captaincy of his country from Hashim Amla in a 2-1 defeat at home to England last winter, was expected to return from his elbow injury in time for the re-match on British soil in July and August.

But the 32-year-old, who had reiterated earlier this week that he is not ready to retire from Test cricket - despite sitting out the tour of New Zealand next month - revealed he will not be travelling to England after all for the four-Test series this summer as he dropped the bombshell that he will not be playing any Tests until next winter in a press conference at Centurion on Wednesday lunchtime.

South Africa batsman AB de Villiers is one of the best ODI players of a generation (Getty Images)



"I'm just not ready yet," he said.

"I'm aware of my elbow. The surgeon said it will be normal. I'm feeling really confident.

"There is a lot of cricket, but the situation has changed for me - my priorities have changed."

One of the finest limited-overs batsmen of a generation, that shift in priorities is another blow to the health of Test cricket. When the game's great entertainers, of which De Villiers is undoubtedly one, decide to swerve red-ball action in favour of the shorter form it always rings alarm bells.

The money in franchise 20-over cricket is no longer ignored by governing bodies, who appreciate and understand their players' desire to look after their families by pocketing the large sums on offer for few weeks' work. De Villiers, as a box-office batsman, is one of those.

But the timing comes at a worrying juncture for South Africa's Test side, losing their leader when they are already seriously compromised by a series of effective international retirements recently served by a clutch of Test regulars, who have instead chosen to take up Kolpak deals with English counties. Those contracts mean they must immediately forego their international careers for their native country.

It's a year since De Villiers has donned whites for South Africa, and with him now targeting the home series against India for a return it will be nearly another year before we see him in that arena again. If ever. This extension may not be the last.

De Villiers said: "I needed a bit of time away from the game, and I need some more.

"I'm hoping to make a comeback with the Titans (his first-class franchise team) towards the end of the year in preparation for the series against India and Australia.

De Villiers hit a blistering 71 from 29 balls against England in 2016 (Getty)



"That's the plan. I'm not committing to it, but I'm hoping to make a comeback then in Test cricket.

"It's not an easy decision, for sure... [especially missing] the England series.

"I wouldn't like to think it's the end - I'd still like to make that comeback, finish on a high and somehow have a say in us getting that number one ranking," De Villiers added, but the fear of those inside the South African game is that this is the end - a drip-by-drip, series-by-series retirement from what was once cricket's most prestigious format.

Perhaps that prestige is waning, or maybe it is only Test cricket's prestige that keeps De Villiers from outright calling it a day. Either way, his absence will be felt not only by South Africa but by English fans hoping to witness one more summer of his unique brand of magic with bat in hand.