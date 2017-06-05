A second washout in as many matches for Australia has age old rivals England in a strong position for the Champions Trophy semi-finals without even setting foot on the field.

Steve Smith’s side were all set for a comfortable victory over Bangladesh before the typically English summer intervened leaving Eoin Morgan's men, who face New Zealand in Cardiff tomorrow, in the box seat to qualify from Group A.

The dicey conditions over The Oval were always likely to offer the most resistance to an Australian win, despite another imperious batting display from Tamim Iqbal who fell just five runs short of a second consecutive hundred, with Mitchell Starc’s trademark demolition of the tail five overs short of the full 50 looking to have given Smith’s men more than enough time to chase down what always looked like an all-too modest 183.

But it wasn’t to be and Mother Nature had the final say on a day which promised so much more for one of the tournament favourites.

It started in balmy sunshine with Bangladesh winning the toss and the swathes of green and red in the stands were soon on their feet as the in-form Tamim, fresh from his 128 at the very same ground four days ago, flicked one to the fence for the first boundary.

They remained resolutely seated a matter of moments later when Soumya Sarkar was sent back to the pavilion for just three when he edged Josh Hazlewood behind. Pat Cummins sent Imrul Kayes (six) packing soon after with the potentially destructive Mushfiqur Rahim following him when he was trapped in front of all three by Moises Henrique for just nine.

Tamim continued his fine form ( Getty Images)

Bangladesh’s momentum was in check but Tamim continued his serene progress as others around him fell and finally stepped on the gas slapping consecutive Henriques deliveries for six then four before bringing up his half-century much to the delight of the noisy throngs in the stands.

The partisan crowd enjoyed the Bangladeshi innings ( Getty Images)

Tamim, seemingly freed up by his milestone, was now in full flow and twice in succession danced down the wicket to launch twirler Travis Head deep over the mid off boundary for six.

But again his partner was less secure and in the same 30th over Head got Shakib Al Hasan, who had earlier been shelled by the usually reliable Glenn Maxwell, on 29 to leave Bangladesh 122 for four.

Tamim showed resistance but Australia were always on top (AFP/ Getty Images)

Blessed with a plethora of bowling options skipper Smith is never short of alternatives with the ball and the quite wonderfully groomed Adam Zampa, whose carefully crafted barnet wouldn’t be out of place in Summer Bay, rewarded him almost immediately seeing off Sabbir Rahman and then Mahmudullah, both for eight.

Tamim continued at the other end unruffled but just when it looked like he would move past three figures for the second consecutive outing he top edged Starc to long leg where Hazlewood snaffled him for 95.

Starc ended strongly to clean up the tail in style ( Getty Images)

That appeared to be the straw that broke Bangladeshi backs and Starc, so often a menace at the death, did what he does best with three full, fast and gun barrel straight deliveries far too good for Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain and finally Mehedi Hasan Miraz as Australia wrapped up the innings with five still to go.

Australia’s reply started at a leisurely pace, perhaps surprisingly, with Warner and Aaron Finch resisting their more naturally aggressive urges out the gate with the latter going at well below a run a ball on 19 when Hossain got him lbw with one that kept a little low.

Australia were in good touch before the weather intervened ( Getty )

Finch’s departure was but a blip and Australia were still well on track. On track until the rain came leaving Warner and Smith high and not so dry still 100 short turning what looked to be a routine two points into a frustrating one.

They now head to Edgbaston on Saturday where they may need a win over England to get into the final four. England may already be there by then.