Faf du Plessis responded to being controversially found guilty of ball tampering with an unbeaten hundred and attacking declaration on day one of the day/night Test in Adelaide.

South Africa's captain was sanctioned by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday for "applying saliva and residue from a mint or sweet, an artificial substance, to the ball in an attempt to change its condition" during the second Test.

Du Plessis, who on Wednesday said he "still completely" disagrees with the ICC's decision, was fined all of his second Test match fee but not banned.

On Thursday the 32-year-old won the toss and vented his frustration by holding South Africa's innings together with 118 not out of their 259 for nine declared.

Perhaps mindful that Australia were skittled for 85 in their first innings of the second Test en route to the Proteas winning the series with a game to spare, Du Plessis gave the hosts 12 overs to negotiate in tricky twilight batting conditions.

Twenty-year-old debutant Matt Renshaw, who was born in Middlesbrough, and Usman Khawaja survived a tense period of play to close on 14 without loss.

Renshaw and Khawaja will resume for Australia tomorrow (Getty)

Du Plessis, batting at five, was the sole South African to effectively counter the pink ball, which swung significantly. Opener Stephen Cook was the only other member of the top six to reach double figures.

Cook was fortunate to make 40 given he was trapped plumb in front by Mitchell Starc on four, only to be reprieved by a no-ball.

Du Plessis and Cook shared one of just two fifty partnerships in the innings, the other coming as Kyle Abbott supported his skipper.

Josh Hazlewood was Australia's most productive bowler with four for 68, while there were two wickets each for fellow pacemen Starc and Jackson Bird in an impressive bowling display.

PA