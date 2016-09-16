The announcement of England’s squad for the upcoming tests against Bangladesh provides welcome evidence that selection is not a closed shop.

A recall for 38-year-old Gareth Batty had been anticipated, although confirmation of his place in the touring party will still have brought a warm glow to the Oval on a rainy day. It is eleven years since the last of Batty’s seven tests: oddly three of his matches came against Bangladesh, including his debut in Dhaka back in 2003 and two in England in 2005. 41 first division wickets for Surrey this season is a decent return, although it is Batty’s consistency and experience as much as current form which make him an attractive pick, especially in the context of a tour that has already been beset by controversy over security concerns.

England’s decision to select four spinners is a response to the conditions likely to be experienced in Bangladesh, but also points to a degree of doubt over the ability of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid. Their partnership last winter in the UAE was not a spectacular success. One way to boost the team’s chances of spinning out Bangladesh in their own back yard (not to mention India later on) would be to field three slow bowlers.

If that were to happen, it isn’t at all clear who would miss out. Batty is the dependable option; his rivals have an upper hand because of their superior batting. Indeed, the selection of Batty’s county teammate, Zafar Ansari, is explicitly explained by his all-round potential. This, after all, is a player who has often opened for Surrey in the Championship, although injuries this season mean he has batted in various top-order slots. That experience could prove valuable.

For as much as Ansari may be seen as vying with Batty or even Rashid for a third spinner’s place, he ought also to be considered as competition for fellow new arrivals Haseeb Hameed and Ben Duckett in the batting stakes. Duckett may benefit from the fact he is likely to feature in the ODI series which precedes the two tests. Big runs would stand him in good stead; equally, if he doesn’t make a success of the 50 over matches, a spot in the test XI will be wide open.

Hameed’s place in the seventeen man squad is reward for a remarkable first full season with Lancashire, which has seen him score four centuries and 1,129 runs overall in the Championship. If, as some have suggested, he is a latter day Mike Atherton then England could do worse than throw him in at the deep end.

The focus in the lead up to the tour has been largely non-cricketing. But we shouldn’t forget that England will be expected to win against a Bangladesh side which hasn’t played a test this year and hasn’t beaten anyone bar Zimbabwe since 2009. Whoever lines up for England in Chittagong on 20 October will be under pressure to ensure there are no hiccups.

Putting aside possible injuries and the outcome of the ODI series (and doubts over whether Joe Root is really better at 3 than at 4), this would be my starting XI for the first test:

Alastair Cook (c)

Haseeb Hameed

Joe Root

Zafar Ansari

Jonny Bairstow (wk)

Ben Stokes

Moeen Ali

Chris Woakes

Adil Rashid

Stuart Broad

James Anderson