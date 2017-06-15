Joe Root is confident England can put their painful Champions Trophy exit behind them and not let it poison the rest of the summer.

The tournament hosts and favourites were left shell-shocked by a surprise semi-final defeat by Pakistan in Cardiff on Wednesday.

It is a huge blow to England, who have prioritised white-ball cricket over the past two years in order to try and finally land a major global one-day title after 42 years of trying.

However, the latest failure on the world stage risks overshadowing the second half of a summer that is dominated by a demanding four-Test series against South Africa that starts at Lord’s early next month.

With up to seven members of the team who lost against Pakistan likely to feature against South Africa, there is a danger of a Champions Trophy hangover affecting England’s bid to try and resurrect their Test fortunes following the 4-0 defeat in India last winter.

That result cost Alastair Cook his job as Test captain and Root, his successor, is determined his first series in charge will not be affected by the frustration of another tournament let-down.

“I wouldn’t say I’m shell-shocked, just very disappointed,” Root said of England’s Champions Trophy exit.

“We’ve played some really good cricket throughout the whole of this summer and it was frustrating not being able to do it in this match.

“It doesn’t feel great at the minute but there’s a lot of cricket still to play this summer and we’ve got to make sure we’re right for that.”



On the prospect of his first Test as captain next month, Root added: “It is exciting. Certainly over the next few weeks I’m going to get my head around that and all the challenges that’s going to bring and more importantly all the opportunities it’s also going to bring. There’s plenty to look forward to this summer and certainly still plenty to play for.”

Root’s confidence was shared by coach Trevor Bayliss, the Australian who knows a good Test summer is critical for his own future given he will ultimately be judged on the result of this winter’s Ashes series in Australia.

“One of the good things with this team is that we have played worse than this over the last couple of years and it doesn’t seem to affect them,” said Bayliss. “They put it to the back of their mind and go out and play their natural way the next time.”

Root is also optimistic England will be able to look back on their Champions Trophy campaign and come back stronger for the 2019 World Cup, which will also be held in England.

“This was a golden chance to win a tournament at home and I think all we can do now is keep looking towards that World Cup and use this as a really good platform,” he said.

“We know we’re not the finished article. We have made huge strides and we’ve got to continue to do that. So it’s a good learning curve for us.”

Bayliss admits next week’s T20 series against South Africa offers England’s next generation a chance to stake a claim for the 2019 World Cup.

Five uncapped players have been included in the squad for the matches in Southampton, Taunton and Cardiff.

Livingstone looks likely to break into the 50-over side ( Getty )

Of those Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone appears the most likely to break into the 50-over side over the next two years. There will also be chances for Mason Crane, the Hampshire spinner, Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan, Surrey bowler Tom Curran and Somerset’s Craig Overton.

Root, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jake Ball and Adil Rashid have all been rested for the series, and Bayliss said: “We’ve got to be sensible about it and if there is someone else who deserves to be in the team then we’ve got to look for that.

“We’ve got the Test guys having a which allows us to play some new guys and you never know if one or two of them come up with the goods, they could find themselves in the team in two years’ time.”

One player not rested for the T20s is Jos Buttler, suggesting he will not keep his place for the South Africa Tests after being recalled to the team as a specialist batsman during England’s last series in India.

Bayliss said: “We weren’t thinking that, it is just he is so important to the T20 side. We are giving a rest to the guys who are definitely in the Test team, but a lot of the guys will play in that third T20 match and then back it up the next day in the pink-ball Championship game - Jos is one of those.”