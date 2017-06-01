Joe Root scored a magnificent hundred to get England’s Champions Trophy campaign off to a winning start against Bangladesh.

Root finished unbeaten on 133 as the tournament favourites and hosts chased down 306 with 16 balls and eight wickets to spare.

Alex Hales also hit 95 and captain Eoin Morgan 75 not out to help secure what ultimately proved an easy victory.

However, it came at a cost after Chris Woakes was forced off early in Bangladesh’s innings with a side strain that looks likely to end his tournament.

The loss of Woakes would be a huge blow to England given he has arguably been their most consistent one-day bowler over the past year.

Given side strains usually take at least six weeks to recover from, Woakes might even be a doubt for the first Test of the summer against South Africa at Lord’s starting on July 6.

In the meantime England will be reviewing their options for injury replacements, with Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones the most likely to receive a call-up after his encouraging international debut against South Africa at Lord’s last Monday.

Jason Roy suffered another disappointing outing with the bat (AFP/ Getty Images)

They might also be looking at the opening position as well after Jason Roy’s latest failure, the Surrey batsman falling for one in the third over of England’s chase to record his fifth single-figure score in six matches.

Morgan had assured Roy that his place in the team, under pressure from the in-form Jonny Bairstow, was guaranteed for the entire tournament.

But with England needing to win their two remaining group matches against New Zealand on Tuesday and Australia the following Saturday to guarantee a place in the semi-finals, coach Trevor Bayliss is unlikely to stomach too many more failures.

Roy, caught at short fine leg attempting to scoop Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, can at least take solace from the fact England won.

Having one opener in form certainly helped, Hales moving to within five runs of a sixth ODI century before he holed out attempting to slog sweep Sabbir Rahman out of the ground.

That ended a 159-run second wicket stand but with England on 165 for two after 28 overs they were still ahead of the game.

That brought Morgan to the crease and he received a reprieve by the third umpire on 22 when he appeared to have been caught by Tamim Iqbal, running in from long-off, off Mashrafe in the 36th over.

Tamim Iqbal struck a fine century of his own for the visitors (AFP/ Getty Images)

By this stage Root was well poised to reach three figures despite struggling after injuring his calf running between the wickets.

The Yorkshireman had converted just one of his previous ten ODI innings.

But he was not to be denied this time, getting to three figures in 115 balls with a scampered two off Mashrafe.

That left England on 257-2 and needing just 49 to win from 43 deliveries.

But with Morgan starting to regularly pick off boundaries the result was never in doubt and

victory was secured in the 48th over when Root, whose stand with Morgan was worth 143, hit the winning runs off Mosaddek Hossain.

England had been left with a stiffer target then they would have liked following a fine century by Tamim’s and an erratic performance from their own attack.

Stokes, passed fit to bowl on the morning of this match following the knee complaint that flared up during the recent South Africa series, and Jake Ball, a surprising inclusion ahead of leg-spinner Adil Rashid, were the worst offenders.

Yet given Morgan was hampered by the early loss of Woakes, he would have not have been unhappy with the chase his side were set even if Bangladesh, routed for 84 here by India in their final warm-up match, had managed their first 300-plus ODI total against England.

Stokes, who got through seven overs, made an impact in his very first – the 12th of the innings – when Soumya Sarkar slapped him to deep cover.

Bangladesh were 95-2 in the 20th over when Mark Wood took a spectacular diving catch at mid-on to dismiss Imrul Kayes and hand Liam Plunkett his first wicket.

However, Tamim and Mushfiqur Rahim put on a mammoth 166-run stand to guide their team to 261 for three by the time the former was dismissed for 128 in the 45th over.

Tamim had reached his ninth ODI century, in 124 balls, six overs earlier to the delight of the large Bangladeshi contingent in the Oval crowd.

The innings, which contained 12 fours and three sixes, was terminated when he was caught by Jos Buttler off Plunkett top-edging a pull shot.

Plunkett found himself on a hat-trick when Mushfiqur, on 79, hit the very next ball to long-on.

The excellent Plunkett, dismissing Shakib Al Hasan and Sabbir Rahman in the closing overs, ended up with four for 59 as England reigned in Bangladesh towards the end of the innings.