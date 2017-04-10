Only two games survived until Monday but both provided plenty to take home.

Surrey’s win, cemented by Tom Curran’s sharp bowling spell, underlines their championship bid with so much talent not even in the team yet.

As for Essex, well Dan Lawrence provided the story of the day and then some. The 19-year-old batsman confounded expectations of the T20 generation with a sober, measured knock that frustrated some of county cricket’s best.

His display made an unlikely result possible.

Star of the day:

Without doubt it was teenager Dan Lawrence, who batted all day to deny Lancashire a win at Chelmsford and make a huge name for himself. Essex’s 19-year-old came in at two wickets down with the hosts reeling, but hung around all day to finish unbeaten on 141* from 333 balls having faced down the likes of Jimmy Anderson. The future is bright.

Golden ball award:

Tom Curran’s bright morning ensured Surrey sealed victory before lunch and installed themselves as County Championship favourites. A bold, young unit could afford to leave out two players in the England reckoning in Zafir Ansari and Stuart Meaker but neither were missed as Curran stated his own case with a controlled, speedy burst to finish off Warwickshire and the stubborn Jonathan Trott.

Centurions club:

Lawrence’s standout innings earned his side a draw as Trott’s 151 couldn’t save Warwickshire at The Oval.

Shot of the day:

The block, block, blocking of Dan Lawrence’s patient innings was far more important than any attacking shot played on Monday. Bravo young man!

Essex secure the draw after a mammoth innings of 141 from Dan Lawrence! #ESSvLAN pic.twitter.com/dCVqjfuYzQ — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) April 10, 2017

England watch:

Jimmy Anderson couldn’t dislodge troublesome teen Lawrence, who is now surely in the Lions picture. Curran’s wickets keep him in the England frame while Mark Footitt, who said after his six first-innings scalps that he hasn’t lost hope of a call-up at 31, got the key wicket of Trott today.

Cow corner:

Ian Bell returns. The Warwickshire skipper put Surrey into bat and then lost by an innings and a run.

Top draw:

The first round of championship fixtures haven’t seen a single drawn game, and all but two of them finished without the need for a fourth day. It’s a far fry from the usual early-season fare of rained-off games and teams lamenting those lost points in September. It is, however, early days.