It was another busy day in the county championship with drama up and down the country on Easter Monday.​

Here's our whip around the grounds...

Star of the day:

40-year-old Darren Stevens took five wickets to help Kent beat neighbours Sussex by 226 runs at Hove. A second win in as many matches lifted the visitors up to second place in the table, just one point behind leaders Nottinghamshire. Stevens followed his two half-centuries with bowling figures of five wickets for 51 runs - his second five-wicket haul of the season after he failed to achieve the feat once in 2016.

Golden ball award:

Yorkshire seamer Ben Coad took five wickets in each innings in a winning cause against Warwickshire, turning in match figures of 10 for 102. With Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott and Sam Hain among his victims, he was striking at the very heart of the Bears' line-up and is looking undroppable, even when Liam Plunkett, Jack Brooks and Ryan Sidebottom return from the sidelines.

​Centurions club:

Surrey lost only two wickets on the fourth day against Lancashire, but their left-hand duo put on 256 for the third wicket, Scott Borthwick finishing unbeaten on 108 for a maiden Surrey ton and Sri Lankan great Sangakkara posting 136 before falling to Simon Kerrigan.

Shot of the day:

100 UP: @KumarSanga2 moves to a magnificent hundred, and what a shot to bring it up! 🤴🤴🤴👑👑👑🔥🔥🔥 #King

103 (154 balls 11x4 1x6) pic.twitter.com/rTyr0xEzyk — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) April 17, 2017

Kumar Sangakkara, who else, brought up his century (off 154 balls) with a beautiful flick past square leg for four.

England watch:

Durham’s new era ended with a heavy defeat by Nottinghamshire, despite England’s Keaton Jennings carrying his bat for the second consecutive home game.

Cow corner:

Middlesex started the defence of their title with a hard-fought draw against Hampshire. Had Hampshire rolled over the tail an achievable run chase would have been left, but tail-enders Toby Roland-Jones (25), Ollie Rayner (17no) and Tim Murtagh (19no) dug deep to frustrate the hosts. In the end the sides shook hands with 278 for nine declared, Kyle Abbott's good form continuing as he claimed five for 59.