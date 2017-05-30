Andrew Strauss defends decision allowing Ben Stokes to extend time in IPL despite subsequent injury fears

Director of cricket Andrew Strauss has no regrets about allowing Ben Stokes to play an extended part in this year’s Indian Premier League even though the all-rounder has since sustained a knee injury that has overshadowed England’s preparations for the Champions Trophy.

Strauss gave Stokes, Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler permission to miss England’s two-match one-day series against Ireland earlier this month to continue playing in the IPL.

However, both Stokes and Woakes have been dogged by injury in the run-up to the Champions Trophy, which England begin on Thursday with a match against Bangladesh at The Oval.

Stokes has been restricted to bowling just five overs for his country since returning from India after his left knee flared up during the recent ODIs against South Africa.

Woakes missed the final two matches of that series with a thigh injury, although England insist the fast bowler was only left out as a precaution.

Strauss has been keen to encourage players to experience the IPL in the hope it will broaden their horizons and help England finally land a major one-day title after years of underachievement.

And he has no regrets over that stance even through the extra workload for Stokes and Woakes has potentially undermined their country’s chances of success in the Champions Trophy.

“That is the slight risk you take when you make people available for a chunk of cricket that is outside the international schedule,” said Strauss. “Injuries are part and parcel of the life generally but on one hand you weigh-up the potential risk and on the other you ask what they can potentially gain from that experience.

Stokes' knee flared during the recent ODIs ( Getty )

“Thankfully I don’t think those injuries are of massive concern at this stage. It’s very much precautionary that they’re not playing.”

While Strauss downplayed concerns over Stokes, Trevor Bayliss, England’s coach, has admitted the 25-year-old, who had a scan on his knee on Tuesday, may only be able to take his place in the team on Thursday as a specialist batsman.

“If that’s the way it pans out, yes,” said the Australian. “It’s a strange one – he can run around the field like a madman and not feel it but as soon as he bowls at full pace it grabs a little bit. So hopefully it’s nothing major.”

Questioned on Stokes specifically and the extra care that needs to be taken over managing him, Strauss said: “This is nothing new to us. We’ve had to manage workloads for a number of years. He’s an all-rounder and he plays in all formats.

“If you look at what he does – he’s such an influential player. It’s a great fillip for the game in this country to have a genuinely world-class, potential superstar in our ranks. Just think what that can do in terms of attracting people to the game.

Chris Woakes has been hampered by injury too ( Getty )

“Ben has been phenomenal in the way he approaches his cricket. He is desperate to win, and desperate to win for England as well.”

Stokes, whose £1.7m fee made him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history, was named the T20 competition’s MVP after a hugely-successful first season.

It means he is sure to command a fee in excess of £2m in next year’s auction.

This year has been out of the ordinary for England because the Champions Trophy has seen the first part of the summer front-loaded with limited-overs cricket and there are no Tests until July. That allowed players such as Stokes to stay on in India longer than they would usually have been allowed to.

Yet Strauss has hinted the involvement of England players in next year’s IPL will be restricted given the team’s mammoth winter that includes back-to-back tours of Australia and New Zealand and the fact a two-Test series against Pakistan is likely to be scheduled for May.

“It’s not an easy one to navigate,” admitted Strauss. “We just need to keep looking at this on a year-by-year and case-by-case basis.

England recently beat South Africa in a one-day Test series ( Getty )

“Up until now, we’ve had mature, adult conversations with players about their availability or otherwise.

“There’s always going to be a period where the IPL is going on and our international summer hasn’t started.

“But when you get to the stage where you’re missing Test matches to play the IPL that sends out a very strong message about where your priorities are and I would be uncomfortable with that.”

The clash between the IPL and the start of the English summer is an area ripe for conflict.

Strauss, though, does not believe there is any danger of a future dispute between players and board similar to the one currently happening in Australia.

“There are always negotiations around what is a fair structure for salaries and pay,” he said.

“Our agreement is tied in with our TV deal that runs until 2019, and there will be conversations over the next couple of years to ensure we put together something that’s fair.

“I’m in no way commenting on what’s happening in Australia. But I’d like to think we can have some mature conversations with the players early enough to prevent us going down that route.”