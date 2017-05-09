Joe Root admits the thrill of taking wickets beats scoring runs as he talks up second spinner role

Joe Root is confident of repaying England’s faith if he is asked to perform as a second spinner during the Champions Trophy after admitting the buzz of taking wickets beats that of scoring big runs.

Root did what he does best with the bat during the two recent ODIs against Ireland, making an unbeaten 49 at Bristol and 73 at Lord’s as Eoin Morgan’s team wrapped up a comprehensive 2-0 win.

However, it was his contribution with the ball during the opening two matches of England’s summer that really stood out, Root following up a return of two for nine in the first ODI with three more wickets in the second.

England’s decision to play just one frontline spinner in Adil Rashid against Ireland offered Root more opportunities to bowl and at Lord’s he got through 10 overs in a one-day international for the first time.

The effectiveness of Root’s off-spin over the two matches, even if they were only against Ireland, means he is a realistic option for Morgan to turn to in the higher-pressure situation of the Champions Trophy next month.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a born-again bowler but it was nice to roll the arm over again and contribute,” said Root, who was appointed England’s Test captain earlier this year.

“I wasn’t expecting to take as many wickets as I did in two games but I’ll always take them. It’s so much better than scoring runs! I can see why some of the bowlers get so excited at times because it’s great fun.”

Root’s performances with the ball really shouldn’t have come as a huge surprise.

The Yorkshireman has 15 Test wickets, including the scalp of Steve Smith, his opposite number during next winter’s Ashes series in Australia.

His tally in ODIs is now up to 18, with his victims listing New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez and the Australian pair of Michael Clarke and David Warner.

Root took five wickets across the two ODIs ( Getty )

But it is the memory of England’s last match in a major international tournament – the final of last year’s World T20 against West Indies in Mumbai – that could be most instructive.

While that contest will always be remembered for Ben Stokes being hit for three successive sixes in the final over to deny England victory, Root earlier took the wickets of Johnson Charles and Chris Gayle in the space of three balls to put his side in the ascendency.

No wonder then he is confident ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Asked if he could do the job of a second spinner, Root said: “Potentially yes. I think it could be an option but we’ll wait and see.

“We have such depth within the squad. Whatever wicket we play on it’s nice knowing you can change your side according to conditions. And if I can play that role hopefully that gives us a bit more strength in other departments.”

If Root was used as a second spinner, it might result in a regular place in the ODI team for Jonny Bairstow, his Yorkshire team-mate who Morgan this week stated is unlikely to play in the Champions Trophy unless it’s as an injury replacement despite his stunning innings of 72 in 44 balls at Lord’s on Sunday.

“Jonny keeps putting his case forward when he gets opportunities and he knows if he continues to do that it’ll be very hard for them to continue to leave him out,” Root said.

“The beauty of the squad we have is we have so many options. So it’s a headache I’m glad I haven’t got leading into this tournament.”

Root's place in the Twenty20 team is apparently under threat ( Getty )

Root’s long-term back complaint has often curtailed his ability to bowl. He has a clean bill of health, though, heading into this summer.

“There’s nothing physically that could stop me,” he said.

It is perhaps a positive sign ahead of his first Test as captain against South Africa in July that it is the strategy of bowling Root enjoys the most.

“A big part of my bowling is the mental side of it,” he says. “Trying to work out the conditions, the batters, the risk-reward in what might work in terms of field placings, working with Morgy on that, and see if they’ll take a gamble against me.

“If they do and it comes off you have to say well played. If not you’re giving yourself every chance to take wickets and keep yourself in the game.”

The 26-year-old is also keen to keep himself in England’s teams across all formats despite talk he is set to lose his T20 place this summer, ostensibly to be rested but also because there is a feeling there are other batsman more able to regularly clear the ropes.

“I don’t want to end up not playing Twenty20,” said Root. “If they don’t feel the way I play fits into how they want to play moving forward then I’ll have to work on my game.

“I think there are definitely areas I will continue to work on in terms of power. But over a relatively short international career I’ve found ways of adapting and developing different ways of scoring runs quickly still.”

